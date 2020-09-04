Mpumalanga human settlements boss faces immigration-related charges, released on warning

The head of Mpumalanga's human settlements department, Kebone Masange, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday on immigration-related charges.

Masange faces charges of fraud, the possession of fraudulent documents and the contravention of the Immigration Act, regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Immigration officials arrested Masange on Tuesday for allegedly being in the country illegally and for using fraudulent documents, she said.

"This earned him a top position at the Department of Human Settlements in Mpumalanga for the past three years," Mahanjana said.

According to City Press, Masange was allegedly not vetted before he was employed about five years ago.

He is from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

He is expected back in court on 11 September.

