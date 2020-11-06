Mpumalanga hunting down top 15 traffic offenders

A team has been set up in Mpumalanga to track down and arrest the top 15 motorists with the most warrants of arrest for road traffic violations.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison has set up a team to track down and arrest the top 15 motorists with the most warrants of arrest notices for road traffic violations.

In a statement on Friday, the department called on drivers to settle their outstanding fines or face arrest.

"Traffic summonses are issued to motorists for various offences while on the road and vary in line with severity offences committed. These summonses are issued in terms of Criminal Procedure Act," community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said.

"Warrant of arrests are issued by the court for the people who have failed to adhere to notices to appear in court for the summonses authorised by the courts."

To show how serious the department was on settling outstanding fines, the general manager for Transport Regulation, Sibandiso Nkuna, set up a task team to arrest the top 15 offenders in the province.

Nkuna said the "top offender" had 11 warrants of arrest and has seemingly made no effort to settle his summonses which stand at around R24 000.

"No efforts will be spared to bring offenders to book. We will even visit various workplaces in our endeavour to bring the serial offenders to book," Nkuna stated.

Nkuna advised motorists not to wait for warrants to be issued, but settle as soon as fines were issued.

He added that motorists with warrants of arrest will pay the outstanding fines or be arrested immediately by the team that has already started tracing the offenders.