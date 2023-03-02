2h ago

Mpumalanga man, 23, dies while trying to save young boy from drowning in river

Tshepiso Motloung
Mpumelelo Tivane.
Mpumelelo Tivane.
Supplied
  • Mpumelelo Tivane was fishing with his friends when they saw a boy struggling to swim and jumped into the river to help him. 
  • Police divers retrieved Tivane's body on Wednesday. 
  • The eldest of four children, he died on his birthday.

Mpumelelo Tivane died after saving a 10-year-old boy from drowning. 

Tivane, 23, went fishing with his friends in the Mzinti River in Tonga, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday. While fishing, they saw a boy struggling to swim and jumped into the river to help him. 

This heroic act of kindness by the three friends led to a traumatic ordeal - the death of a friend.

Tivane's sister, Phindokuhle Nkhema, said his friends were shocked when they realised he was no longer close to them in the water. 

"One friend said he was in the front holding Tivane's hand when he felt his pants falling down. He then let go of my brother's hand, trying to get his pants up. When he turned back to see where my brother was, he realised that he was out of reach," added Nkhema.

She said the friend reported the water was making "circular movements" and they could not see Tivane anymore.

Police spokesperson Selvyn Mohlala said police divers were called to the scene and assisted in finding his body. 

"The police arrived on the scene with the divers and started the search. Since it was in the evening, we went back on Thursday morning and managed to retrieve the body," added Mohlala.

According to Nkhema, Tivane's friends notified her family about the incident. 

"The friends tried calling my mom and me but could not reach us. They then called a family relative who relayed the message." 

Nkhema said her late brother was the eldest of four children and lived with his friends in Mzinti at the time of his death. 

When asked how they were holding up, she was lost for words and added: "It's unfortunate he lost his life while helping another person on his birthday."

Nkhema said preparations for his funeral would be made soon. 


