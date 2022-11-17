Mpumalanga man, 80, murdered on his Delmas farm

Mpumalanga police are searching for the murderers of an 80-year-old farmer.

According to police, it appeared that he had been killed during a robbery at his Delmas farm.

His partner was found unharmed.

Mpumalanga police are searching for the murderers of an 80-year-old Delmas farmer who was killed during an alleged robbery.



The farmer's partner, aged 79, was found unharmed in the farmhouse.



"The details are still sketchy, and it has not yet been determined as to whether the incident occurred at night or in the early hours [of Wednesday]. However, police are probing a farm murder case with an additional charge of house robbery," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

According to Mohlala, information at their disposal indicated that farm workers contacted the farmer's daughter after they were unable to access the house. She, in turn, called the police.

"After consultation with family members, the door was forced open. They were met with the unharmed but shocked 79-year-old victim. The search continued, and the lifeless body of 80-year-old Hennie van der Walt was found in the back bedroom with multiple wounds in the stomach. Preliminary investigation suggests that he sustained a gunshot wound and suspected multiple stab wounds," Mohlala added.

The motive for the killing is unknown and no one has been arrested, he added.

READ | Man arrested following murder of young farmer during robbery on Limpopo farm

The house appeared to have been ransacked, he said, adding that a safe had been opened, a spent cartridge and live ammunition were found in the house and vegetable garden, and bloodstained footprints were found in bushes a few metres from the house.

"Currently, police cannot rule out the possibility that firearms and other items could have been stolen during the tragic incident," Mohlala said.

Police are urging anyone who had further information to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or to send information via MY SAPS app.

All information will be treated as confidential, and callers can opt to remain anonymous.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the attack, saying that the victims are senior citizens who were striving to feed the nation with their farm products.

Manamela added that attacks om farmers would cause more hunger in communities.



