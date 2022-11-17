1h ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga man, 80, murdered on his Delmas farm

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An 80-year-old Delmas farmer was killed during an alleged robbery in Mpumalanga.
An 80-year-old Delmas farmer was killed during an alleged robbery in Mpumalanga.
Gallo Images
  • Mpumalanga police are searching for the murderers of an 80-year-old farmer.
  • According to police, it appeared that he had been killed during a robbery at his Delmas farm.
  • His partner was found unharmed.

Mpumalanga police are searching for the murderers of an 80-year-old Delmas farmer who was killed during an alleged robbery.

The farmer's partner, aged 79, was found unharmed in the farmhouse.

"The details are still sketchy, and it has not yet been determined as to whether the incident occurred at night or in the early hours [of Wednesday]. However, police are probing a farm murder case with an additional charge of house robbery," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

According to Mohlala, information at their disposal indicated that farm workers contacted the farmer's daughter after they were unable to access the house. She, in turn, called the police.

"After consultation with family members, the door was forced open. They were met with the unharmed but shocked 79-year-old victim. The search continued, and the lifeless body of 80-year-old Hennie van der Walt was found in the back bedroom with multiple wounds in the stomach. Preliminary investigation suggests that he sustained a gunshot wound and suspected multiple stab wounds," Mohlala added.

The motive for the killing is unknown and no one has been arrested, he added.

READ | Man arrested following murder of young farmer during robbery on Limpopo farm

The house appeared to have been ransacked, he said, adding that a safe had been opened, a spent cartridge and live ammunition were found in the house and vegetable garden, and bloodstained footprints were found in bushes a few metres from the house.

"Currently, police cannot rule out the possibility that firearms and other items could have been stolen during the tragic incident," Mohlala said.

Police are urging anyone who had further information to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or to send information via MY SAPS app.

All information will be treated as confidential, and callers can opt to remain anonymous.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the attack, saying that the victims are senior citizens who were striving to feed the nation with their farm products. 

Manamela added that attacks om farmers would cause more hunger in communities.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangafarm attackscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1051 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4628 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 10879 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.96
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,769.33
-0.3%
Silver
21.29
-0.9%
Palladium
2,067.50
-0.3%
Platinum
1,010.76
+0.2%
Brent Crude
92.86
-1.1%
Top 40
66,301
+0.1%
All Share
72,682
+0.1%
Resource 10
70,975
+0.4%
Industrial 25
87,973
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,829
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo