Mpumalanga man accused of attempted robbery beaten and set alight in alleged mob justice attack

A Mpumalanga man was severely beaten and set alight, allegedly by residents of Ruth First in Mzinti who accused him of involvement in the attempted robbery of a local shop.



Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the attempted robbery occurred on Monday night.

When residents arrived, the would-be robbers fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

The following day, Mohlala said, community members went to look for them and found a man in his early 20s hiding inside a house.

They took him to the scene of the attempted robbery.

"It is said that the man, whose identity is unknown at this stage, was then caught and severely assaulted as well as torched next to the said vehicle, which also caught fire in the process.

The man died.

Mohlala added: "Surprisingly, ... no case of robbery ... was registered with the police ..."

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she was disturbed by the incident and called on members of the public to report criminal activities to authorities instead of taking the law into their own hands.

"The society should understand that it can never be right to correct a wrong by another [wrong]. Those who are responsible for this should be brought to book and face the full might of the law," Manamela said.

Police are investigating the matter and are trying to determine the identity of the owner of the vehicle.

