Mpumalanga man accused of killing wife after arguing over cellphone call

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Man accused of killing wife after arguing over a call.
Getty Images
  • A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his wife in their Mpumalanga home. 
  • It is alleged the husband shot his wife following an argument. 
  • According to police, the husband started an argument with his wife after he found her speaking to someone on the phone. 

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his wife following an argument about a cellphone call she made while he was sleeping.

It is alleged the husband, who was asleep at their home in Mabharhula village, Mpumalanga, on Thursday evening woke up while his 30-year-old wife was speaking to an unknown person on the phone.

"It is said that the suspect was asleep then woke up and found his wife busy talking on the cellphone, then a quarrel began which turned into a fight and grappling over a cellphone," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

"The suspect is alleged to have then grabbed his licenced firearm and shot her twice.

READ | Strangled with belts - double murder accused 'misbehaves' as court hears details of Jesse Hess' death

"It is unknown if the argument was sparked by his wife speaking on the cellphone or who she was speaking to."

Police responded to the scene and found the wife lying in the bedroom. She sustained bullet wounds on her upper body and back.

"The members [police] immediately alerted their counterparts from emergency services to come and assist, but unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was certified dead at the scene," Mohlala said.

The husband, who was still at the house, was arrested and charged with murder.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she "strongly condemned yet another domestic violence incident in which a woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband".

She called for justice to be served.

"This is really disturbing when a woman dies allegedly in the hands of her partner. When will this come to an end? We have witnessed enough women killed by those who claim to care for them. The law must really take its course," Manamela added.

