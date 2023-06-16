1h ago

Share

Mpumalanga man arrested for allegedly shooting four family members dead, wounding a fifth

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting five members of his family.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting five members of his family.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing four of his family members. 
  • A fifth survived the shooting.
  • The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Mkhondo (Piet Retief), Mpumalanga, for allegedly shooting five members of his family on Thursday evening.

A 71-year-old woman and three children, aged 3, 8 and 10, were killed.

A 22-year-old woman survived the shooting but is in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said another family member returned to the house after buying food and noticed that the volume of a radio in the house had been turned up.

"After knocking at the door without a response, he then broke it to gain entry. Once inside, he reportedly met the suspect, who is a family member in possession of a firearm."

It was not long before he saw the lifeless body of his grandmother as well as his sister, lying on the floor.

The 22-year-old sister was still alive.

She was taken to hospital for treatment after she was shot in her stomach.

The bodies of three children were found in separate bedrooms, Mdhluli added.

"When the police in [Mkhondo], as well as the paramedics, arrived at the scene, the three children and the granny were certified dead. A case, with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder, is being investigated. Some cartridges, as well as ammunition, were found at the scene. Immediately after the incident, the suspect was arrested and charged accordingly," he said. 

During the arrest, a firearm was confiscated.

The man is expected to appear at the Mkhondo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, condemned the incident and lauded police for the quick arrest.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
piet retiefcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
74% - 2255 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
26% - 796 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

15 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

59m ago

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.18
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.30
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.88
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.48
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
978.16
-1.2%
Palladium
1,408.38
+1.1%
Gold
1,958.62
+0.0%
Silver
24.01
+0.5%
Brent Crude
75.67
+3.3%
Top 40
73,035
0.0%
All Share
78,532
0.0%
Resource 10
69,308
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,503
0.0%
Financial 15
16,167
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo