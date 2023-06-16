Mpumalanga man arrested for allegedly shooting four family members dead, wounding a fifth

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing four of his family members.

A fifth survived the shooting.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Mkhondo (Piet Retief), Mpumalanga, for allegedly shooting five members of his family on Thursday evening.



A 71-year-old woman and three children, aged 3, 8 and 10, were killed.

A 22-year-old woman survived the shooting but is in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said another family member returned to the house after buying food and noticed that the volume of a radio in the house had been turned up.

"After knocking at the door without a response, he then broke it to gain entry. Once inside, he reportedly met the suspect, who is a family member in possession of a firearm."

It was not long before he saw the lifeless body of his grandmother as well as his sister, lying on the floor.

The 22-year-old sister was still alive.

She was taken to hospital for treatment after she was shot in her stomach.

The bodies of three children were found in separate bedrooms, Mdhluli added.

"When the police in [Mkhondo], as well as the paramedics, arrived at the scene, the three children and the granny were certified dead. A case, with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder, is being investigated. Some cartridges, as well as ammunition, were found at the scene. Immediately after the incident, the suspect was arrested and charged accordingly," he said.

During the arrest, a firearm was confiscated.

The man is expected to appear at the Mkhondo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, condemned the incident and lauded police for the quick arrest.



