Mpumalanga man facing explosives, ammunition charges misses court date, believed to be on the run

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Okert De Meillon failed to appear in court last week to face charges related to violating arms and explosives laws.
  • De Meillon was arrested during a July search at his home after the death of his fiancé's mother.
  • Rehane Potgieter was shot in the back at the home De Meillon and her daughter, Rehanie, shared in Bethal.

A 47-year-old Mpumalanga man accused of contravening the ammunition and explosives acts is believed to be on the run. 

Okert De Meillon hit the headlines earlier this year when he was arrested while police were executing a search warrant at his home following the death of his fiancé's 55-year-old mother.

Rehane Potgieter, from Piet Retief, was killed at De Meillon's house in Bethal, Mpumalanga, in June.

At the time, a shot rang out while Potgieter was apparently walking in the garden of De Meillon's house.

Potgieter died shortly afterwards in the Bethal hospital due to a gunshot wound in the back.

De Meillon and Potgieter's husband, Hendry, rushed her to hospital after she was shot.

De Meillon's engaged to Potgieter's daughter, 32-year-old Rehanie.

During the murder investigation, police raided the Bethal house hoping to find the murder weapon or any other leads.

It was then when they discovered explosive detonators, a homemade rifle and a large number of different calibre ammunition.

De Meillon was arrested on charges under the arms and explosives acts.

He was, however, not arrested in connection with Potgieter's murder.

After spending three nights in jail, De Meillon was granted bail of R10 000 after his lawyer convinced the court he was not a flight risk.

He was among others ordered to report to the police every Wednesday.

Last Wednesday he arrived at the police station early in the morning and after recording his visit, he apparently disappeared.

His fiancé Rehanie reported him as missing last Friday. De Meillon was to appear in court on Thursday, but did not pitch.

A warrant of arrest was issued.

According to the police, De Meillon might be armed and dangerous and that he was possibly riding a blue Yamaha motorcycle with registration number HJS 184 MP.

Information about his whereabouts can be forwarded to the Bethal police on 072 711 3410.

