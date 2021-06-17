Mpumalanga man finally claims R30 million Lotto jackpot, plans to help his community

A 73-year-old Mpumalanga m an won the R30 million Lotto jackpot on 14 April.

He told national lotto operator Ithuba that he had forgotten to check his ticket which he brought for R80.

The pensioner plans to use some of it to uplift his community.

The 73-year-old millionaire told national lottery operator Ithuba that he was so busy, he forgot to check his Lotto ticket, saying:

I'm over the moon. I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home, and my wife recently purchased a new car. The winnings will go towards paying off all my debt and providing financial support to my extended family.

He added that he intended to use a portion to uplift his community.



"I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga to afford the youth better education opportunities," he said.

He spent R80 on a ticket at a Builders Express store in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

Trevor Perumal, commercial vice-president of Builders, said: "This is an incredible milestone for Builders Warehouse. We are excited for the big jackpot winner that played Lotto in our Middleburg store.

"Our purpose is to provide our customers with solutions that save them time, money and help them live better. The availability of the national lottery amongst the other services we offer in our stores, is a true embodiment of that purpose. We look forward to working together with Ithuba to surprise and delight more of our customers."

The 73-year old winner said he did not intend to make any big lifestyle changes.

"I'm not a big spender. Despite my new millionaire status, I'm not planning on making any drastic changes to my life," he added.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, congratulated the winner and said they were happy to produce another multi-millionaire this year.

"This money could not have gone to a more deserving winner. We are excited to see many of our players opting to play the national lottery at the different authorised national lottery retailers. Our players come from all walks of life and are spread out across all provinces," Mabuza added.