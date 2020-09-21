Mpumalanga man gets life sentence for raping 65-year-old neighbour

A man has been given a life sentence for raping his 65-year-old neighbour in Mpumalanga.

He had tied her up with shoe laces and also stole four phones.

He pleaded guilty in the Ermelo Regional Court on Monday.

This comes after Nkululeko President Mashinini of Davel, Mpumalanga, pleaded guilty.

"On 09 January 2020, the victim was at her home alone in Davel when Mashinini came into her house. He tied her with shoes laces and raped her. He further stole four cellular phones and fled the scene," Mpumalanga regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in a statement on Monday.

Mashinini was apprehended with the stolen phones in his possession and arrested a few days later.

"The medical report was handed in and confirmed the physical injuries the victim sustained on her wrists and ankles.

"Prosecutor Chanè Rothman, called the victim to testify in aggravation of sentence about the ordeal and the impact of the incident on her life," Nyuswa said.

In addition, the court considered the victim’s age, the prevalence of gender-based violence and the scourge in the country.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Matric Luphondo, expressed his pleasure at the collective work done by everyone involved in the matter.

"Criminals who commit similar offences cannot be left roaming around the streets while women and children are living in fear," Luphondo said.