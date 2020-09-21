1h ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga man gets life sentence for raping 65-year-old neighbour

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been sentenced for rape.
A man has been sentenced for rape.
David Prado
  • A man has been given a life sentence for raping his 65-year-old neighbour in Mpumalanga.
  • He had tied her up with shoe laces and also stole four phones.
  • He pleaded guilty in the Ermelo Regional Court on Monday.

A life sentence was handed down to a 25-year-old man in the Ermelo Regional Court on Monday for raping his 65-year-old neighbour. 

This comes after Nkululeko President Mashinini of Davel, Mpumalanga, pleaded guilty.

"On 09 January 2020, the victim was at her home alone in Davel when Mashinini came into her house. He tied her with shoes laces and raped her. He further stole four cellular phones and fled the scene," Mpumalanga regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in a statement on Monday.

Mashinini was apprehended with the stolen phones in his possession and arrested a few days later.

"The medical report was handed in and confirmed the physical injuries the victim sustained on her wrists and ankles.

"Prosecutor Chanè Rothman, called the victim to testify in aggravation of sentence about the ordeal and the impact of the incident on her life," Nyuswa said.

READ: Life in jail for man who raped 82-year-old Mpumalanga woman twice

In addition, the court considered the victim’s age, the prevalence of gender-based violence and the scourge in the country.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Matric Luphondo, expressed his pleasure at the collective work done by everyone involved in the matter.

"Criminals who commit similar offences cannot be left roaming around the streets while women and children are living in fear," Luphondo said.

Related Links
Cele: Farm murders not a priority crime, but police doing all it can to prevent attacks
Exodus | Survivor raped at 5 years old had to build up courage to report it 10 years later
Life in prison for man who raped 5-year-old who went to buy ice lollies and biscuits
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacourts
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 3623 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 621 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 1620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-3.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.50
(-2.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.74
(-2.36)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(-2.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-2.88)
Gold
1911.78
(-1.84)
Silver
24.66
(-7.63)
Platinum
884.00
(-4.83)
Brent Crude
43.53
(0.00)
Palladium
2275.00
(-2.63)
All Share
53319.08
(-2.48)
Top 40
49153.11
(-2.47)
Financial 15
9519.48
(-3.27)
Industrial 25
71014.52
(-2.13)
Resource 10
53931.91
(-2.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo