Mpumalanga man, girlfriend and six others charged for allegedly defrauding SARS of R2.5m

Lwandile Bhengu
iStock/ TheCrimsonRibbon

A Mpumalanga man, his girlfriend and six others have appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Service of R2.5 million.

Smangaliso Khoza, his girlfriend, Busisiwe Nkosi, as well as Sipho Philane, Sabelo Khumalo, Nhlanhla Nyambi, Marcus Mdhuli, Thabo Philane and Mfanzile Msibi appeared in court on Thursday on charges of tax evasion, theft and money laundering.

The names of four companies are also on the charge sheet – Madam and Eve General Trading, Khuzumuzo (Pty), Smangalisobusisiwe Trading, Zipho Zethu Trading and Mexza Cleaning Services.

READ | Sunday Times must reveal its 'puppet masters' behind SARS, SAPS stories - media panel

"The Hawks' investigation has revealed that from April 2017 Smangaliso Innocent Khoza and his girlfriend, Busisiwe Prudence Nkosi – the sole directors of Madam and Eve General Trading – submitted fraudulent tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), causing an actual loss of R2.5 million. The couple, who appear to be the ringleaders in this case, recruited family members and friends to register non-existing companies in order to prejudice SARS," police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

The group was released on bail amounts ranging from R3 000 to R10 000 and will be back in court on 9 February.

