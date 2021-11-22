Mpumalanga man sentenced to life for setting house ablaze that killed girlfriend

A Mpumalanga man has been slapped with a life sentence for starting a house fire that killed his girlfriend and injured their daughter.

Morgan Mashiya set the house on fire then locked himself, his girlfriend and child inside it.

His badly injured girlfriend died three days later.

Their seven-year-old daughter was also inside the house but managed to escape unharmed.

Morgan Mashiya was slapped with a life sentence for one count of murder, five years for the attempted murder of his daughter and another for five years for arson.

The court heard that in August last year Mashiya bought petrol and poured it inside the house he occupied with his girlfriend, Nkosimphile Nkambule, and their daughter.



According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mashiye then locked himself, his girlfriend and their daughter inside the house and pushed the couch against the door to ensure no one escapes. He then set the house on fire.

While the house was in flames, he said, Mashiya shouted for help and managed to grab the keys and throw them outside, adding residents heard the screams coming from the burning house and opened the door.

Mashiya who had burn wounds escaped and left his daughter and partner inside the house, added Mohlala.

"Fortunately, Nkosimphile covered her daughter with a blanket and also managed to get out of the house, however, with serious burn wounds. Nkosimphile died three days later."

The child also sustained burn wounds but was treated and recovered.

Mashiye's sentences will run concurrently.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she appreciated "the sterling work" done by the investigation team, prosecution and judiciary for ensuring Mashiya was sentenced.

"This will assist in bringing closure to the matter, especially to the affected families. The issue of gender-based violence [is] on the national agenda, and I will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book without any hesitation.

"I am also very happy that I see more and more convictions [in] these cases. This will bring hope to the community," she said.