Mpumalanga man slapped with 12-year prison term for stabbing man to death

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
A Mpumalanga man has been handed a 12-year sentence for murder.
A 25-year-old Mpumalanga man who stabbed another man to death has been handed a 12-year sentence for murder.

Senzo Zakhele Skhonyane Mofokeng was sentenced in the Ermelo Regional Court on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohala said the victim, Muzi Erick Ntshangase, 44, was coming from a liqour store with Mofokeng and two other people at around 21:00 on 16 October 2020 when a scuffle broke out which resulted in him stabbing Ntshangase.

Ntshangase, added Mohlala, died at the scene and Mofokeng fled.

"Police in Ermelo were notified about the incident and a murder case was opened accordingly. Members worked tirelessly in their investigation and Mofokeng was arrested the next day and charged with murder.

"He was then convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison for murder. He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm," Mohlala said. 

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the sentence and applauded the work of the detectives, the prosecution as well as the judiciary which resulted in the conviction and eventual sentencing of Mofokeng.

Manamela said she hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrence to those who might consider emulating Mofokeng's actions.

Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime
