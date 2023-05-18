Mpumalanga mayor unharmed after gunmen fire shots at him

The Lekwa Local Municipality's mayor was left unharmed after shots were fired at him on Wednesday.

Police said no arrests have yet been made.

This is the second incident in Mpumalanga where a mayor has been attacked.

The mayor of the Lekwa Local Municipality was left unharmed after two suspects fired shots at him on Wednesday evening outside his home.

According to a statement released by the municipality, Delani Thabethe was going to a nearby shop when two suspects pulled out guns. "Fortunately, he managed to flee back to the house, leaving the car at the gate.

"The municipality said the unknown suspects, who fled on foot, fired three shots. Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Thabethe was unharmed.

"A case of attempted murder is currently under investigation. The victim was reportedly unharmed during the incident, and no one has been arrested so far," said Mdhluli.

This is the second incident of a mayor being attacked in Mpumalanga. In a video circulated on social media last week, Conny Nkalitshana, the executive mayor of eMalahleni Local Municipality, was seen being stoned by protesters during a meeting in Mpumalanga last week Tuesday.

A group of men protected her from the protesters.

Protesters accused Nkalitshana of being arrogant and undermining the community's concerns when she addressed some of their service delivery issues.

The mayor had been addressing Vosman residents, who had barricaded the N4 toll road to protest against the lack of electricity.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe said:

The protesters have barricaded the road for days now, and it is alleged that the protest was, among others, sparked by the lack of electricity supply in the area. The protests have been marred by violence, with some protesters reportedly throwing stones at passing vehicles. They allegedly closed some of the routes in the area.

Mdhluli said three people had died in the protest and 17 people were arrested. The N4 toll road, according to Shongwe, is an essential link between South Africa and Eswatini, Mozambique, and Botswana.