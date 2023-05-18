5m ago

Share

Mpumalanga mayor unharmed after gunmen fire shots at him

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Lekwa Local Municipality's mayor was left unharmed after shots were fired at him on Wednesday.
The Lekwa Local Municipality's mayor was left unharmed after shots were fired at him on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Elijar Mushiana, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • The Lekwa Local Municipality's mayor was left unharmed after shots were fired at him on Wednesday. 
  • Police said no arrests have yet been made.
  • This is the second incident in Mpumalanga where a mayor has been attacked.

The mayor of the Lekwa Local Municipality was left unharmed after two suspects fired shots at him on Wednesday evening outside his home. 

According to a statement released by the municipality, Delani Thabethe was going to a nearby shop when two suspects pulled out guns. "Fortunately, he managed to flee back to the house, leaving the car at the gate.

"The municipality said the unknown suspects, who fled on foot, fired three shots. Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Thabethe was unharmed.  

"A case of attempted murder is currently under investigation. The victim was reportedly unharmed during the incident, and no one has been arrested so far," said Mdhluli.

This is the second incident of a mayor being attacked in Mpumalanga. In a video circulated on social media last week, Conny Nkalitshana, the executive mayor of eMalahleni Local Municipality, was seen being stoned by protesters during a meeting in Mpumalanga last week Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Man who fled after murder of Free State farmer remains in custody

A group of men protected her from the protesters. 

Protesters accused Nkalitshana of being arrogant and undermining the community's concerns when she addressed some of their service delivery issues.

The mayor had been addressing Vosman residents, who had barricaded the N4 toll road to protest against the lack of electricity.  

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe said: 

The protesters have barricaded the road for days now, and it is alleged that the protest was, among others, sparked by the lack of electricity supply in the area. The protests have been marred by violence, with some protesters reportedly throwing stones at passing vehicles. They allegedly closed some of the routes in the area.

Mdhluli said three people had died in the protest and 17 people were arrested. The N4 toll road, according to Shongwe, is an essential link between South Africa and Eswatini, Mozambique, and Botswana.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lekwa local municipalitydelani thabethembombelampumalangacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 1440 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 1478 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.41
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
24.11
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.84
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,061.81
+0.2%
Palladium
1,465.33
-0.6%
Gold
1,959.92
-1.1%
Silver
23.52
-1.0%
Brent Crude
76.96
+2.7%
Top 40
72,306
-1.2%
All Share
77,475
-1.2%
Resource 10
68,521
-1.4%
Industrial 25
107,775
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,671
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo