39m ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga mayor wants 'loosened' security tightened again following abduction of municipal manager

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Maggie Skhosana.
Maggie Skhosana.
Supplied
  • The Nkangala District mayor has called for much tighter security within the municipality. 
  • A municipal manager and her driver were abducted a week ago.
  • They were found unharmed in Gauteng on Wednesday.

Nkangala Mayor Leah Mabuza has called for tighter security following the kidnapping of a municipal manager and her driver.  

Maggie Skhosana, who uses a wheelchair, and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were abducted at the entrance of the district's offices in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, by people pretending to be police officers a week ago.

On Wednesday night, around 20:00, they were found unharmed at the side of the N14 in Diepsloot, Gauteng.

During a media briefing in Middelburg on Friday afternoon, Mabuza said the municipal building had once used a matrix system that needed one's fingerprints to unlock.

But the system had later been discontinued after the municipality heard that a union was not happy about it, she said. The mayor did not say which union it was.

She said she now wanted the system reinstated following the kidnapping incident.

READ | Kidnapped Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver found unharmed, 'dumped' in bushes in Gauteng

Mabuza added that security at the municipality had been "loosened" to allow for public accessibility, but that there was now a need to tighten it up.

Prior to the kidnapping incident, a laptop had been stolen inside the municipality building during a women's event, she said.

"Women in the entire district and those working in the municipality [came to celebrate]. Later that day, we realised that the municipal manager's secretary's laptop had been missing." 

When the CCTV footage was viewed, they had seen a man moving around in the offices and then stealing the secretary's laptop, Mabuza said. 

"We had loosened security because this municipality is accessible to the public. But finding that people are moving around [as they please in the building], the security must come back."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 5516 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
32% - 3109 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 1134 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

14h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.16
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
18.05
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,641.75
-1.3%
Silver
19.20
-2.1%
Palladium
1,897.00
-2.6%
Platinum
945.27
-1.8%
Brent Crude
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

12h ago

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

9h ago

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

11h ago

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo