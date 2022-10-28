Mpumalanga mayor wants 'loosened' security tightened again following abduction of municipal manager

The Nkangala District mayor has called for much tighter security within the municipality.

A municipal manager and her driver were abducted a week ago.

They were found unharmed in Gauteng on Wednesday.

Nkangala Mayor Leah Mabuza has called for tighter security following the kidnapping of a municipal manager and her driver.

Maggie Skhosana, who uses a wheelchair, and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were abducted at the entrance of the district's offices in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, by people pretending to be police officers a week ago.

On Wednesday night, around 20:00, they were found unharmed at the side of the N14 in Diepsloot, Gauteng.

During a media briefing in Middelburg on Friday afternoon, Mabuza said the municipal building had once used a matrix system that needed one's fingerprints to unlock.

But the system had later been discontinued after the municipality heard that a union was not happy about it, she said. The mayor did not say which union it was.

She said she now wanted the system reinstated following the kidnapping incident.

READ | Kidnapped Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver found unharmed, 'dumped' in bushes in Gauteng

Mabuza added that security at the municipality had been "loosened" to allow for public accessibility, but that there was now a need to tighten it up.

Prior to the kidnapping incident, a laptop had been stolen inside the municipality building during a women's event, she said.

"Women in the entire district and those working in the municipality [came to celebrate]. Later that day, we realised that the municipal manager's secretary's laptop had been missing."

When the CCTV footage was viewed, they had seen a man moving around in the offices and then stealing the secretary's laptop, Mabuza said.

"We had loosened security because this municipality is accessible to the public. But finding that people are moving around [as they please in the building], the security must come back."