Mpumalanga MEC facing murder charges hands himself over to police

A Mpumalanga MEC handed himself to the police on Monday morning in connection with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The MEC, who has not been named yet, was accompanied by his lawyer when he went to the Nelspruit police.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidu said allegations were that the 45-year-old MEC had been involved in a shooting on 22 August this year in Mbombela where two people were killed and a third person wounded in Nelspruit.

"His arrest brings to three the total number of people arrested in connection with this case. On 17 September 2021 police arrested Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tshepo Matsane, 30.

"They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20 000 each on Friday 8 October 2021."

READ HERE | Three suspected robbers and a guard killed in Ekurhuleni shootout

Naidu said they were expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon on the murder and attempted murder charges.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.