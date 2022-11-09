17m ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga mom admits stabbing baby to death after giving birth, gets 22 years

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mother confessed to killing her newborn.
A mother confessed to killing her newborn.
iStock
  • A woman has been found guilty and sentenced to 22 yearsimprisonment for murdering her newborn baby.
  • The mother admitted to stabbing her child with a pair of scissors directly after giving birth.
  • She hid the child's body in a shallow grave, but later admitted what she did to her mother. 

A 26-year-old mother from Mpumalanga has admitted to stabbing her baby with a pair of scissors shortly after giving birth. 

The Mpumalanga High Court convicted and sentenced Phindile Sibiya to a 22-year prison term after she was found guilty of murder and defeating the ends of justice on Wednesday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sibiya pleaded guilty to intentionally murdering own child and burying her in a shallow grave.  

In her plea statement, Sibiya told the court in 2021 she met a man who visited her homestead in Belfast. The two became romantically involved and he proposed his love to her. He also promised to marry her in the future.

On their second meeting, Sibiya and the unnamed man had consensual unprotected sex.

After realising she was pregnant, she tried calling the would-be-father to inform him of the situation, but his phone was no longer in service.

ALSO READ | Man who allegedly attacked 4 people with axe in Mpumalanga faces murder, assault charges

She also denied she was pregnant after her mother realised that she was.

"The mother threatened her that should it be true that she was pregnant, she was going to chase her away from the house, as she already had two minor kids from different fathers who were not supporting the children," NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

Sibiya then went to a clinic to terminate the pregnancy but was unsuccessful as she was already in the last stages of pregnancy.

On 1 January 2022, she went into labour.

"She felt labour pains and went to the toilet on two occasions where she passed urine and on the third occasion, she then took a pair of scissors with her.

"On her way to the toilet, she knelt and gave birth to a female child whom she immediately stabbed with scissors several times until she died," Nyuswa said.

READ | Murderous exes and a child-killer: A week of cheers, tears and applause in Western Cape High Court

The following morning, Sibiya's mother noticed blood stains and started questioning her. She then admitted to her mother she had given birth and concealed the dead child.

"She then went to retrieve the deceased body and the matter was reported to the police, hence her conviction and sentence."

In aggravation of sentence, the State led evidence the child suffered a cold and painful death at the hands of the very person who was supposed to protect her.

"A photo album and a post-mortem report which confirmed that the deceased was born alive, were handed in, including a social work report which proved that the accused is not a candidate for correctional supervision," Nyuswa said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 654 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 2819 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7097 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

12h ago

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.79
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.86
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,714.93
+0.2%
Silver
21.42
+0.3%
Palladium
1,898.00
-1.4%
Platinum
994.05
-0.9%
Brent Crude
95.36
-2.7%
Top 40
63,028
+1.0%
All Share
69,640
+0.9%
Resource 10
68,375
+2.7%
Industrial 25
81,484
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,875
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

11h ago

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

5h ago

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo