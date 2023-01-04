Mpumalanga mother and her 3-year-old child found dead in their home

Mpumalanga police are investigating the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her three-year-old child.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said concerned neighbours alerted the police after discovering their lifeless bodies in their home in Nhlazatshe, Section 4, on Tuesday.

The police found an electric cord next to the woman's body, while her child was in the bathroom with a foam-like substance in the mouth.

"Both of them were unfortunately certified dead on the scene. The police are investigating a murder case with an additional charge of an inquest," Mohlala said on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela expressed shock and urged residents struggling during the festive season to seek professional help.

Manamela said investigators were working around the clock to establish the circumstances around the deaths.



