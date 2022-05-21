Mpumalanga municipality in legal battle to reclaim 'illegally occupied' portions of farm land

The Thembisile Hani municipality in Mpumalanga says some members of the public have "illegally occupied" pieces of its land, including more than five farm portions, which it is now reclaiming through legal action.

The municipality has resorted to erecting boards on the land, in order to alert the public that it owns the properties.

The municipality's spokesperson, Simphiwe Mokoka, told News24 the portions of the farms were illegally occupied last year.

Mokoka said:

All matters are still in the court of law. These signs alert the public that the land is not ready for occupation.

She said more details would be revealed after the legal proceedings were concluded.

READ | DA takes legal action to oust ANC speaker in Mpumalanga municipality

However, residents of a new unnamed area in Moloto Village want the municipality to allocate stands on one of its empty lands. They said this was because the municipality previously gave stands on land that became waterlogged whenever it rained.

A resident, Jabulani Mbonani, told News24 he had to use a shovel and a bucket to scoop water out of his yard during heavy rainfall last month.

"This water takes several weeks to dry up after heavy rainfall and my children cannot play in my yards," said Mbonani, who stays in a shack he has erected.

Mokoka said the municipality would soon sell stands to members of the public in KwaMhlanga and Tweefontein K.

She refuted claims that the waterlogged land in question was allocated by the municipality.



