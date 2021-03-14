57m ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga nurse and his mother arrested for allegedly assaulting 12-year-old girl

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo. Jonathan Burton
Photo. Jonathan Burton
  • Police in Mpumalanga arrested a nurse and his mother in connection with the assault of a 12-year-old girl.
  • The mother allegedly pinned down the girl while her son administered blow after blow on the victim.
  • The two are out on bail and are expected back in court next month.

A nurse from Mbombela and his mother have been charged with the "brutal" assault of a 12-year-old girl they claimed was "being disrespectful".

Siphosethu Sean Nkuna, 30, a nurse, allegedly beat the girl last weekend while his 52-year-old mother Beauty Mercy Nkosi pinned her down, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Saturday.

"Pictures of the girl with bruises on her face have been widely circulated on social media. Siphosethu, a local nurse, claimed that he was disrespected by the girl, hence the assault. Nkosi is said to have pinned the girl down during the incident. Nkuna claimed he was teaching her a lesson for being disrespectful, but according to the law, this amounts to assault as no one has the right to inflict physical pain on a child," Hlathi said.

He said the girl flagged down a police vehicle patrolling the area on Monday and told officers about her ordeal. She was taken to hospital for medical assistance. Police registered a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm on her behalf and arrested the mother and son.

Hlathi said the two have appeared in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court and are both out on bail.

They were expected to appear in court again on 15 April.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsnelspruitmpumalangaassaultcrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5386 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3520 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1728.21
(-0.00)
Silver
25.87
(+0.15)
Platinum
1203.48
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
69.17
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.98
(+0.66)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo