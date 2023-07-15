Mpumalanga police appealing for info after two men shot dead, a third hijacked in Dwarsloop

Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are appealing for information after two men were shot dead in Dwarsloop on Thursday and a third man was hijacked.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the one man was killed when gunmen randomly fired shots at a liquor outlet.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"After buying some beverages, he allegedly went to join his friends who were outside. It is further revealed that a group of armed men emerged and shot him multiple times," Mohlala said.

Paramedics certified him dead on the scene.

A short distance away, Mohlala said, the body of another man from Shatale was found with a bullet wound to the back.

READ | Cops arrest two alleged kidnappers who demanded R50 000 from KZN family



In the same vicinity, the attackers hijacked a third man who was sitting in his Toyota Hilux bakkie.



They later dropped him off along the R40 road and drove off with his bakkie.

Police have urged anyone who has further information to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Eurance Sibuyi at 076 923 4047 or phone Crime Stop at 08600 10111.





