Mpumalanga police are looking for these two women to help with probe into armed robbery at mall

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Mpumalanga police are looking for two women they believe could help with an investigation into an armed robbery at a shopping mall.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS

Mpumalanga police are searching for two women to assist them with their investigation into an armed robbery at a Mbombela mall earlier this month.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the incident occurred on 8 February.

He said two women hid a firearm inside a bag before approaching two students.

"The suspects pretended to be asking for directions at the said mall around Emnotweni Arena. On their way to show them where they were supposed to go, one of the suspects allegedly showed them a gun inside her handbag," Mohlala said.

The women told the students not to scream. They made off with two iPhones and a wristwatch.

Woman in blue floral dress posing in front of hedg
Woman in black T-shirt taking selfie in car
Police are looking for the pictured women, who might be able to help them with their investigation.

They have been urged to report to the nearest police station.

Anyone who has further information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


