Mpumalanga police are looking for these two women to help with probe into armed robbery at mall

Mpumalanga police are searching for two women to assist them with their investigation into an armed robbery at a Mbombela mall earlier this month.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the incident occurred on 8 February.

He said two women hid a firearm inside a bag before approaching two students.

"The suspects pretended to be asking for directions at the said mall around Emnotweni Arena. On their way to show them where they were supposed to go, one of the suspects allegedly showed them a gun inside her handbag," Mohlala said.

The women told the students not to scream. They made off with two iPhones and a wristwatch.

Police are looking for the pictured women, who might be able to help them with their investigation.



They have been urged to report to the nearest police station.



Anyone who has further information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



