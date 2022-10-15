1h ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga police arrest 271 suspected illegal miners

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police have arrested 271 allegedly illegal miners in Mbombela this week.
Police have arrested 271 allegedly illegal miners in Mbombela this week.
Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times
  • Mpumalanga police arrested 271 suspected illegal miners on Thursday.
  • One front loader, three trucks, six bakkies and wheelbarrows were confiscated.
  • The provincial police commissioner warned that similar operations would be carried out in other parts of the province.

Mpumalanga police stopped an allegedly illegal mining operation dead in its tracks in Mbombela on Thursday and arrested 271 suspected zama zamas.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: "The team managed to confiscate one front loader, three trucks, six bakkies, wheelbarrows and other implements which are believed to be used in illegal mining operations. The trucks and bakkies were reportedly loaded with coal."

"All the arrested suspects were charged with illegal mining and further investigation will be conducted with the Department of Home Affairs about the foreign nationals' legality in the republic," Mohlala added.

Of the 271 people arrested, 138 were South African.

READ | Police cannot deal with illegal mining scourge alone, says Bheki Cele

Gert Sibande district police were assisted by Ermelo police, the National Intervention Unit, the Ermelo K9 Unit, the police's air wing, the Department of Home Affairs and local security companies.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela applauded the police's work and warned illegal miners that similar operations would be carried out throughout the province.

"Police, in conjunction with other relevant stakeholders as well as other governmental organisations, will continue to fight illegal mining activities which are aimed at collapsing the country's economy," she said,

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Matsulu in Mpumalanga where community members raised concerns about what was being done to curb illegal mining.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangapolicecrimecrime and courtsminers
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 1953 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
45% - 5085 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 115 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
37% - 4263 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,643.89
0.0%
Silver
18.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,994.00
0.0%
Platinum
900.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
57,845
-0.2%
All Share
64,271
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,947
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo