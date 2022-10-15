Mpumalanga police arrest 271 suspected illegal miners

Mpumalanga police arrested 271 suspected illegal miners on Thursday.

One front loader, three trucks, six bakkies and wheelbarrows were confiscated.

The provincial police commissioner warned that similar operations would be carried out in other parts of the province.

Mpumalanga police stopped an allegedly illegal mining operation dead in its tracks in Mbombela on Thursday and arrested 271 suspected zama zamas.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: "The team managed to confiscate one front loader, three trucks, six bakkies, wheelbarrows and other implements which are believed to be used in illegal mining operations. The trucks and bakkies were reportedly loaded with coal."

"All the arrested suspects were charged with illegal mining and further investigation will be conducted with the Department of Home Affairs about the foreign nationals' legality in the republic," Mohlala added.

Of the 271 people arrested, 138 were South African.

READ | Police cannot deal with illegal mining scourge alone, says Bheki Cele

Gert Sibande district police were assisted by Ermelo police, the National Intervention Unit, the Ermelo K9 Unit, the police's air wing, the Department of Home Affairs and local security companies.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela applauded the police's work and warned illegal miners that similar operations would be carried out throughout the province.

"Police, in conjunction with other relevant stakeholders as well as other governmental organisations, will continue to fight illegal mining activities which are aimed at collapsing the country's economy," she said,

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Matsulu in Mpumalanga where community members raised concerns about what was being done to curb illegal mining.



