Mpumalanga police arrest alleged bogus pharmacist for illegal possession of medication

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Mpumalanga police arrested an alleged bogus pharmacist in Middleburg.
Supplied

Mpumalanga police arrested an alleged bogus pharmacist on Thursday. 

Police arrested the 27-year-old man who sold medication unlawfully in Middelburg. 

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police launched a search operation of his business after receiving tipoffs. 

Police seized medication worth R7 000 during his arrest, said Mohlala, adding the man was linked to a "nutrition shop" in the area.

The man was charged with illegal possession of Schedule 6 medication and could face more charges.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, welcomed the arrest. She urged residents to be vigilant and report "the underground market" of illegal medication. 

Manamela said:

We would like to warn people to stop gambling with their lives when it comes to issues of health. The public should be extra careful when being medically treated or receiving any medication from suspicious individuals.

"Being ignorant can place someone's life in danger, and members of the public should rather use the public health facilities or legitimate private health facilities than take an 'easier route', which can be detrimental to their health."


Read more on:
mbombelampumalanganarcoticscrime and courts
