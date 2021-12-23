Mpumalanga police arrest two suspected poachers at Kruger National Park

Two alleged poachers were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at Kruger National Park.

They were arrested by Field Rangers on Wednesday.

The two appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court.

Two alleged poachers have been arrested after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.

The suspects were arrested by Field Rangers on Wednesday after a ranger received information regarding two suspicious individuals at the Pretoriaskop area in Shitlave Block.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the information was followed up, using a helicopter.

"Upon arrival at the place, the two were found in possession of a 375 hunting rifle, a magazine with some ammunition. A large hunting knife was also confiscated from the duo," said Mdhuli.

He added that another bag with live ammunition was also reportedly found in possession of the suspects.

The police's stock theft unit was notified about the incident and a case opened.

The suspects, Esau Dlamini, 33, and Samson Maluleke, 44, were charged for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Their case was postponed to 5 January for further investigation.

They are to remain in custody.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the two are from... Mozambique," Mdhuli added.

