Mpumalanga police in pursuit of 3 armed men who stole 13 chainsaws

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for three men who broke into a house in Sabie on Tuesday evening.

They held up the occupants at gunpoint and demanded the key to their car as well as 13 chainsaws stored on the property.

According to police, three armed men broke into the house on Tuesday evening, at around 23:30.

"The three intruders then forced opened the door, and whilst doing that, everybody inside the house was woken up by the strange noise," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

"The trio held their victims at gunpoint and demanded chainsaws as well as car keys. The suspects then took 13 chainsaws and used the victims' green Toyota Sedan Belta as their getaway vehicle, where they loaded the robbed items (chainsaws) before they fled the scene.

"The vehicle was later found empty and abandoned in the bushes nearby."

Police were informed of the robbery and immediately launched an investigation.

