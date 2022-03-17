Mpumalanga police intercept suspected human trafficking operation

Three minibus taxis were intercepted in Mpumalanga.

There were 42 allegedly illegal immigrants aboard the vehicles, according to police.

A 39-year-old man, believed to be a human trafficking kingpin, was also arrested.

Mpumalanga police intercepted a suspected human trafficking operation on Wednesday morning when they stopped three minibus taxis on the R33 near Lothair which were allegedly transporting 42 illegal immigrants from Mozambique to Durban.

The suspected kingpin was arrested separately.

Ten of the immigrants are women.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Lothair police received information through intelligence structures in the province that the minibus taxis were trafficking illegal immigrants from Mozambique to Durban.

"The details were then followed up, whereby an operation was conducted accordingly. At around 08:30, police conducted stop-and-searches at [the] Carolina-Amsterdam road on the R33 and by 09:30, three minibuses with passengers emerged, fitting the description as per [the] information provided.

"The drivers of the three minibus taxis were halted and police conducted a search whereby it was discovered that the 42 occupants had no form of legal documentation to be in South Africa. The members also established that amongst the 32 males and 10 females, none of them had paid for their trip," Mohlala said.

Mohlala added:

It was later discovered, through a further probe, that someone funded this mission of ferrying the said people, possibly to work as labourers in Durban.





He added that the investigation also led police to a 39-year-old man who is believed to be behind the alleged trafficking operation.

The man was arrested.

Mohlala said police were working in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs.

Investigators will also seek to establish how the 42 immigrants entered the country and whether others entered South Africa illegally.

The alleged kingpin is expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of human trafficking.

The immigrants have been charged with immigration-related offences and are also expected to appear in that court.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said police would continue to deal with crime decisively through vigilance.

"When it comes to tackling crime, we will not back down or tolerate lawlessness no matter what. We really appreciate the unwavering support that we get from our communities. Criminals must just watch the space," she warned.

