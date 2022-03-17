2h ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga police intercept suspected human trafficking operation

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpumalanga Police intercepted three minibus taxis carrying 43 illegal immigrants from Mozambique who were on their way to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal to work as labourers.
Mpumalanga Police intercepted three minibus taxis carrying 43 illegal immigrants from Mozambique who were on their way to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal to work as labourers.
SAPS
  • Three minibus taxis were intercepted in Mpumalanga.
  • There were 42 allegedly illegal immigrants aboard the vehicles, according to police.
  • A 39-year-old man, believed to be a human trafficking kingpin, was also arrested.

Mpumalanga police intercepted a suspected human trafficking operation on Wednesday morning when they stopped three minibus taxis on the R33 near Lothair which were allegedly transporting 42 illegal immigrants from Mozambique to Durban. 

The suspected kingpin was arrested separately.

Ten of the immigrants are women.

READ | DA, ActionSA go head-to-head regarding the country's migration system

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Lothair police received information through intelligence structures in the province that the minibus taxis were trafficking illegal immigrants from Mozambique to Durban.

"The details were then followed up, whereby an operation was conducted accordingly. At around 08:30, police conducted stop-and-searches at [the] Carolina-Amsterdam road on the R33 and by 09:30, three minibuses with passengers emerged, fitting the description as per [the] information provided.

"The drivers of the three minibus taxis were halted and police conducted a search whereby it was discovered that the 42 occupants had no form of legal documentation to be in South Africa. The members also established that amongst the 32 males and 10 females, none of them had paid for their trip," Mohlala said.

Mohlala  added:

It was later discovered, through a further probe, that someone funded this mission of ferrying the said people, possibly to work as labourers in Durban.


He added that the investigation also led police to a 39-year-old man who is believed to be behind the alleged trafficking operation.

The man was arrested.

Mohlala said police were working in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs.

Investigators will also seek to establish how the 42 immigrants entered the country and whether others entered South Africa illegally.

The alleged kingpin is expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of human trafficking.

The immigrants have been charged with immigration-related offences and are also expected to appear in that court.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said police would continue to deal with crime decisively through vigilance.

"When it comes to tackling crime, we will not back down or tolerate lawlessness no matter what. We really appreciate the unwavering support that we get from our communities. Criminals must just watch the space," she warned.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalagacrimemigration
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
27% - 1120 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 2023 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 1060 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.95
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.52
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,937.12
+0.5%
Silver
25.22
+0.5%
Palladium
2,444.50
+1.5%
Platinum
1,017.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
98.02
-1.9%
Top 40
67,628
+1.0%
All Share
74,170
+0.9%
Resource 10
79,513
+1.1%
Industrial 25
82,643
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,947
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo