Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after 20 gunmen rob cash van

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Twenty gunmen have robbed a cash van in Mpumalanga.
Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of around 20 gunmen who carried out a cash-in-transit heist on Saturday morning.

The heist took place near Masoyi in White River, with the gunmen making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Just before 08:00, security guards were transporting cash on the R538 towards Dayizenza in Masoyi when a grey BMW collided with their vehicle, forcing them to stop.

The gunmen then allegedly opened fire on the security guards.

During the shootout, the security guards were pulled from the vehicle and held at gunpoint, said Mohlala.

"The security guards were ordered to lie on the ground. The suspects detonated some explosives to force open the cash van."

The gunmen took the cash and fled the scene in a maroon Toyota Corolla and a silver-grey VW Polo, neither of which had number plates.

"Police were then alerted about the incident and a case of armed robbery is being investigated. The suspects are still at large," said Mohlala.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

