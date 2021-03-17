54m ago

Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after four taxi killings

Nicole McCain
Moeketsi Mamane
  • Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to four separate murders targeting taxi operators.
  • Two of the victims were shot and killed in the Nkangala District on Monday.
  • The incidents followed two murders in Tweefontein earlier in March.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for the attackers behind the murder of four people in the taxi industry.

Two of the victims were killed in the Nkangala District on Monday.

The first shooting occurred at 17:30 when a group of armed attackers in a white VW Golf 7 shot at a 44-year-old man sitting in a minibus taxi at KwaMhlanga Crossroad. The man, a taxi driver identified as Jeremia Nkosinathi Chabangu, died.

The attackers fled the scene.

On Monday at around 20:40, a 65-year-old man was shot at Boekenhouthoek near Kwaggafontein when two armed men entered his home and opened fire, police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

READ | Three 'hitmen' killed in taxi violence after shootout with police

The victim Piet Mahlangu was fatally wounded and his wife sustained injuries to her leg.

Two other men were killed earlier this month, Hlathi said.

Taxi driver Kenny Sipho Mahlangu, 31, was shot and killed in Tweefontein on Sunday 7 March.

"It is alleged that he was followed by a certain Toyota RunX and shots were fired from the said vehicle which resulted in him being fatally wounded," Hlathi said.

In another shooting in Tweefontein on Monday 1 March, France Oupa Manamela, 39, was gunned down at a taxi rank. He was a queue marshal at the taxi rank.

"The public is urged to call Detective Sergeant Jacob Zulu at 076 658 5463 with information regarding the whereabouts of suspects involved in the murder cases at Tweefontein. For the murder investigation at KwaMhlanga and the attempted murder at Moloto the public can contact Detective Sergeant David Kekana at 082 948 8754. [In] the murder case at Kwaggafontein, Detective Warrant officer Bheki Motambo can be contacted at 072 462 6923," Hlathi said.

