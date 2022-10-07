1h ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga police release 'three people of interest' questioned about German tourist's murder

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Imag
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says Mpumalanga police have released the three men held for questioning in connection with the murder of a German tourist near the Kruger National Park on Monday.
  • Cele said police had obtained valuable information from the three, including details about the getaway car used by the assailants.
  • He added police were confident they were making progress in cracking the case. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Mpumalanga police have released the three "people of interest" held after the murder of a German tourist near the Kruger National Park in Numbi. 

On Friday, Cele told journalists - on the sidelines of an imbizo in Inanda, Durban - police had obtained "information of quality" from the men. 

"We have managed to get the name of the person we believe will give us a proper response on what happened…

"We are very satisfied that we can deal with the matter now and we could let them go, but we are very sure that we are better placed at cracking the case," he said. 

Police were also looking into the getaway car used by the assailants who attacked the tourists, Cele said. 

He clarified this amid claims by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu the three had been arrested.

Sisulu told journalists on Wednesday that Cele informed her about the arrests. 

FACT CHECK | No, Minister Sisulu, several tourists have died in SA since democracy

The Department of Tourism and police have assured travellers they were on top of the investigation of the murder that claimed the life of a 67-year-old tourist who was with his wife and two others. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the four tourists were accosted by armed men in a VW Caddy on Monday afternoon. 

They had been travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road in White River and were en route to Numbi Gate at the Mdluli Safari Lodge.

The attackers instructed the tourists to open the vehicle doors. The driver instead locked all the doors and was shot in the upper body through the window.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celembombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 873 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9939 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.69
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,699.59
-0.8%
Silver
20.22
-2.1%
Palladium
2,188.01
-3.3%
Platinum
919.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
94.42
+1.1%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

8h ago

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo