Mpumalanga police release 'three people of interest' questioned about German tourist's murder

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Mpumalanga police have released the three men held for questioning in connection with the murder of a German tourist near the Kruger National Park on Monday.

Cele said police had obtained valuable information from the three, including details about the getaway car used by the assailants.

He added police were confident they were making progress in cracking the case.

On Friday, Cele told journalists - on the sidelines of an imbizo in Inanda, Durban - police had obtained "information of quality" from the men.

"We have managed to get the name of the person we believe will give us a proper response on what happened…

"We are very satisfied that we can deal with the matter now and we could let them go, but we are very sure that we are better placed at cracking the case," he said.

Police were also looking into the getaway car used by the assailants who attacked the tourists, Cele said.

He clarified this amid claims by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu the three had been arrested.

Sisulu told journalists on Wednesday that Cele informed her about the arrests.

The Department of Tourism and police have assured travellers they were on top of the investigation of the murder that claimed the life of a 67-year-old tourist who was with his wife and two others.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the four tourists were accosted by armed men in a VW Caddy on Monday afternoon.

They had been travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road in White River and were en route to Numbi Gate at the Mdluli Safari Lodge.

The attackers instructed the tourists to open the vehicle doors. The driver instead locked all the doors and was shot in the upper body through the window.



