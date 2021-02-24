Mpumalanga premier axes four MECs in cabinet shake-up

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has removed four MECs from her executive in a sweeping shake-up of the province's leadership.

Mtshweni-Tsipane announced the changes on Wednesday morning.

Seven of the Mpumalanga's 10 MECs were either fired or moved to new portfolios.



The new Mpumalanga executive: Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC: Mandla Msibi Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC: Vusi Shongwe Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC: Busisiwe Shiba Culture, Sports and Recreation MEC: Thandi Shongwe Education MEC: Bonakele Majuba Health MEC: Sasekani Manzini Human Settlements MEC: Speedy Mashilo Provincial treasury, Economid Development and Tourism MEC: Vusi Mkhatshwa Public works, Roads and Transport MEC: Mohita Latchminarain Social Development MEC: Lindiwe Ntshantshali

Mashilo, Shiba, Mkhatshwa and Latchminarain are new to the cabinet.

Thandi Shongwe, Vusi Shongwe, Msibi and Ntshalintshali remain in the executive, but will now lead new departments.

The Speaker for the legislature will be voted for at the next sitting of the house.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.