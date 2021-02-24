1h ago

Mpumalanga premier axes four MECs in cabinet shake-up

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent
Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.
Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has removed four MECs from her executive in a sweeping shake-up of the province's leadership. 

Mtshweni-Tsipane announced the changes on Wednesday morning.

Seven of the Mpumalanga's 10 MECs were either fired or moved to new portfolios.

The new Mpumalanga executive:

Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC: Mandla Msibi

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC: Vusi Shongwe

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC: Busisiwe Shiba

Culture, Sports and Recreation MEC: Thandi Shongwe

Education MEC: Bonakele Majuba

Health MEC: Sasekani Manzini

Human Settlements MEC: Speedy Mashilo

Provincial treasury, Economid Development and Tourism MEC: Vusi Mkhatshwa

Public works, Roads and Transport MEC: Mohita Latchminarain

Social Development MEC: Lindiwe Ntshantshali

Mashilo, Shiba, Mkhatshwa and Latchminarain are new to the cabinet.

Thandi Shongwe, Vusi Shongwe, Msibi and Ntshalintshali remain in the executive, but will now lead new departments. 

The Speaker for the legislature will be voted for at the next sitting of the house.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

