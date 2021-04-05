Mpumalanga prison warder shoots friend outside tavern, turns gun on himself

- A Mpumalanga prison warder shot his friend outside a tavern and then turned the gun on himself.
- The motive for the shooting is unknown.
- Police added that the tavern operated during the curfew, which was put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Police are investigating a murder case and an inquest after a Mpumalanga prison warder shot his friend outside a Barberton tavern on Sunday morning, before he turned the gun on himself.
Paramedics certified Ralph Hlophe and his friend, Chris Mkhonto, dead at the scene.
"The shocking incident is said to have occurred at a tavern in Barberton earlier today, Sunday 4 April 2021, where a firearm was also found at the scene next to one of the men," Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.
He said:
He said the motive for the shooting was unknown.
A murder case was opened, as well as an inquest docket.
Mdhluli added:
"The management of police in the province is
very much concerned about the disregard [for] disaster management regulations
by some members of the public, including certain owners of liquor outlets who
continue to undermine the laws that have been made to prevent the loss of
lives."