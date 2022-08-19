Mpumalanga prosecutor sentenced to 10 years for corruption, defeating ends of justice

Former Standerton district court control prosecutor Aaron Pule Mohanwe has been sentenced for corruption.

He accepted bribes to dismiss drug-related cases on two occasions after undercover agents set up sting operations.

The Standerton Magistrate's Court sentenced him 10 years each for two counts of corruption and seven years for defeating the ends of justice.

The Standerton Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced former district court control prosecutor Aaron Pule Mohanwe to 10 years in jail for accepting bribes.



Mohanwe was charged with two counts of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The 35-year-old prosecutor was reported for dismissing cases and accepting bribes to dismiss drug-related cases.

Undercover agents set up sting operations and, on both occasions, he accepted the payments.

The agents operated in line with Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act which empowers law enforcement officers to engage in undercover operations to investigate criminal activities.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Mohanwe had scheduled a bail appearance for one of the suspects and falsely claimed the investigating officers indicated they had no intention of opposing it.

Nyuswa added Mohanwe was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment for corruption, 10 years for another count of corruption and seven years for defeating the ends of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.

He will effectively serve 10 years behind bars.



