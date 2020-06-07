Mpumalanga records first Covid-19 death as toll rises to 998

The death toll from Covid-19 is edging towards the 1 000 mark - recorded as 998 on Sunday evening.

All nine provinces have now recorded a death after Mpumalanga recorded its first one.

Recoveries or non-active cases stood at 24 364 of the 48 285 cases.

Mpumalanga has recorded its first Covid-19 death as current cases neared 50 000 and deaths creep closer to the 1 000 mark.



Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the daily statistics on Sunday evening, which saw an increase of 2 312 infections, taking the number of cases to 48 285.

Total recoveries hovered at 24 364, meaning 50.5% of cases were no longer active.

The number of Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday night was 998 - which included the one in Mpumalanga. All nine provinces have now recorded deaths.

Deaths by province:

- Western Cape 774.

- Eastern Cape 101.

- KwaZulu-Natal 61.

- Gauteng 47.

- Free State 9.

- Limpopo 3.

- North West 1.

- Northern Cape 1.

- Mpumalanga 1.

Of all deaths so far, 27.2% were aged 60 to 69, 25% were 50 to 59, 18.6% were 70 to 79, 11% were 40 to 49, 8.2% were 80 to 89, 5.3% were 30 to 39, 2.2% were 90 to 99, 1.1% were 20 to 29, and 0.5% were 0 to 19.

More than 47% were women.

The number of tests conducted thus far is edging towards the one million mark at 920 064, with just under 30 000 being conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape still has two-thirds of all cases.