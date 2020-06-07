07 Jun

add bookmark

Mpumalanga records first Covid-19 death as toll rises to 998

Murray Williams
Son
  • The death toll from Covid-19 is edging towards the 1 000 mark - recorded as 998 on Sunday evening.
  • All nine provinces have now recorded a death after Mpumalanga recorded its first one.
  • Recoveries or non-active cases stood at 24 364 of the 48 285 cases.

Mpumalanga has recorded its first Covid-19 death as current cases neared 50 000 and deaths creep closer to the 1 000 mark.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the daily statistics on Sunday evening, which saw an increase of 2 312 infections, taking the number of cases to 48 285.

Total recoveries hovered at 24 364, meaning 50.5% of cases were no longer active.

The number of Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday night was 998 - which included the one in Mpumalanga. All nine provinces have now recorded deaths.

Deaths by province: 

- Western Cape 774.

- Eastern Cape 101.

- KwaZulu-Natal 61.

- Gauteng 47.

- Free State 9.

- Limpopo 3.

- North West 1.

- Northern Cape 1.

- Mpumalanga 1.

Of all deaths so far, 27.2% were aged 60 to 69, 25% were 50 to 59, 18.6% were 70 to 79, 11% were 40 to 49, 8.2% were 80 to 89, 5.3% were 30 to 39, 2.2% were 90 to 99, 1.1% were 20 to 29, and 0.5% were 0 to 19.

More than 47% were women.

The number of tests conducted thus far is edging towards the one million mark at 920 064, with just under 30 000 being conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape still has two-thirds of all cases.

Related Links
Eastern Cape hotspots to be zoned in on as Mkhize turns attention to 'vulnerable' province
Motshekga says schools ready to reopen: Here is the breakdown by province
Zikalala says 6 000 schools in KZN are ready to reopen
Read more on:
coronaviruscoronavirus update
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Is your job on the line because daycare centres are still closed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is no one to care for my children otherwise
43% - 477 votes
Yes, my kids are too distracting to work from home
14% - 151 votes
No, my children's other parent takes care of them
7% - 79 votes
No, I am managing to juggle both
36% - 390 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.13)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
18.99
(+0.00)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.20)
Gold
1681.70
(+0.13)
Silver
17.39
(+0.17)
Platinum
815.55
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
41.90
(+5.78)
Palladium
1949.00
(+0.59)
All Share
54722.38
(+2.85)
Top 40
50199.80
(+2.79)
Financial 15
11467.53
(+4.66)
Industrial 25
74264.52
(+2.52)
Resource 10
49969.31
(+2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo