Mpumalanga serial killer gets life for killing woman, 77, while already serving 3 life terms

Shaun Oosthuizen was in prison for the murder of three elderly women when he confessed to further attacks.

Investigations linked him to the deaths of two other women.

The Pretoria Regional Court added a fourth life imprisonment term to the three he already received.

While serving three life sentences behind bars for the murder of three elderly women, Mpumalanga serial killer Shaun Oosthuizen confessed to committing attacks in Sunnyside and Roodepoort in Pretoria.

As a result, he was sentenced to a fourth life term this week.

Oosthuizen was arrested in July 2018.

He was taken into custody in connection with the robbery and murder of Henrietta Catharina Potgieter, 85, at the Macadamia Old Age Home in Mbombela and was later released on bail.

On 1 September 2018, while out on bail, he strangled Barbara Esme Fenton, 74, to death at her home in Alberton, Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

The Hawks also linked Oosthuizen to another murder – that of Engela Van Wyk, 86, in June 2018 at Rus 'n Bietjie Old Age Home in Springs.

"The case was finalised [and] the accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for Van Wyk's murder, and 15 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances."

"In December 2019, Oosthuizen was sentenced to life imprisonment for Fenton's death and 20 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. [With the sentence for Potgieter's murder added], he was sentenced to serve a total of three life sentences for killing three old women and 50 years for further robbing them," Sekgotodi said.

While serving time for the murders, Oosthuizen confessed to the investigating officer that he had committed more crimes in Sunnyside and Roodepoort, Pretoria, Sekgotodi said.

She said further investigation revealed that Oosthuizen broke into an old age home in Sunnyside in December 2015, and that he robbed and attacked Ema Gossen, 93. He fled the scene with jewellery valued at R50 000. She died in hospital.

Sekgotodi said:

The investigation further linked him [to] another incident which took place in Roodepoort in August 2018 whereby the accused used the same modus operandi. He murdered and robbed the victim, Lillas Merry, 77, and fled the scene with jewellery also valued at R50 000.

Sekgotodi added that the court did not charge Oosthuizen with Gossen's murder.



On Monday, the Pretoria Regional Court added a fourth life imprisonment term for Merry's murder.

"We appreciate the collaboration between the investigators and judiciary for ensuring that the heartless criminal who tormented the elderly who could not fight for themselves is removed from the community," provincial Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena said.





