47m ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga serial killer gets life for killing woman, 77, while already serving 3 life terms

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpumalanga serial killer Shaun Oosthuizen.
Mpumalanga serial killer Shaun Oosthuizen.
PHOTO: Supplied by Hawks
  • Shaun Oosthuizen was in prison for the murder of three elderly women when he confessed to further attacks.
  • Investigations linked him to the deaths of two other women. 
  • The Pretoria Regional Court added a fourth life imprisonment term to the three he already received.

While serving three life sentences behind bars for the murder of three elderly women, Mpumalanga serial killer Shaun Oosthuizen confessed to committing attacks in Sunnyside and Roodepoort in Pretoria.

As a result, he was sentenced to a fourth life term this week.

Oosthuizen was arrested in July 2018.

He was taken into custody in connection with the robbery and murder of Henrietta Catharina Potgieter, 85, at the Macadamia Old Age Home in Mbombela and was later released on bail.

On 1 September 2018, while out on bail, he strangled Barbara Esme Fenton, 74, to death at her home in Alberton, Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

The Hawks also linked Oosthuizen to another murder – that of Engela Van Wyk, 86, in June 2018 at Rus 'n Bietjie Old Age Home in Springs.

"The case was finalised [and] the accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for Van Wyk's murder, and 15 years'  imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances." 

READ | Serial killer who preyed on elderly women gets three life terms behind bars

"In December 2019, Oosthuizen was sentenced to life imprisonment for Fenton's death and 20 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. [With the sentence for Potgieter's murder added], he was sentenced to serve a total of three life sentences for killing three old women and 50 years for further robbing them," Sekgotodi said.

While serving time for the murders, Oosthuizen confessed to the investigating officer that he had committed more crimes in Sunnyside and Roodepoort, Pretoria, Sekgotodi said. 

She said further investigation revealed that Oosthuizen broke into an old age home in Sunnyside in December 2015, and that he robbed and attacked Ema Gossen, 93. He fled the scene with jewellery valued at R50 000. She died in hospital.

Sekgotodi said:

The investigation further linked him [to] another incident which took place in Roodepoort in August 2018 whereby the accused used the same modus operandi. He murdered and robbed the victim, Lillas Merry, 77, and fled the scene with jewellery also valued at R50 000.

Sekgotodi added that the court did not charge Oosthuizen with Gossen's murder.

On Monday, the Pretoria Regional Court added a fourth life imprisonment term for Merry's murder.

"We appreciate the collaboration between the investigators and judiciary for ensuring that the heartless criminal who tormented the elderly who could not fight for themselves is removed from the community," provincial Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena said.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shaun oosthuizenmbombelampumalangapretoriagautengcrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
6% - 190 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 530 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 2319 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.06
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.03
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,826.96
+0.2%
Silver
21.73
+0.5%
Palladium
2,023.70
-0.2%
Platinum
952.51
+0.6%
Brent Crude
114.24
+2.6%
Top 40
63,500
+1.6%
All Share
70,202
+1.4%
Resource 10
73,448
+2.2%
Industrial 25
78,522
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,908
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22136.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo