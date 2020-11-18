Mpumalanga Speaker Khaya Segone granted bail in assault, intimidation case

The Speaker of the Victor Khanye municipality, Khaya Segone, has been granted bail.

He faces charges of assault, intimidation, inciting public violence and firing his handgun in a municipal building.

The State had opposed bail, arguing that he was likely to interfere with witnesses.

The controversial Speaker of the Victor Khanye municipality, Khaya Segone, was granted bail on Wednesday after spending two weeks in the police cells at Vosman police station.

Segone was arrested on 30 October on 16 charges of assault, intimidation, inciting public violence and firing his handgun in a municipal building.

Two of Segone's co-accused, Bafana Lucas Msiza and Bongani Jeffery Ntuli, were arrested on 26 October on similar charges.

The police investigation started on 14 October when the suspects allegedly threatened to assault Constable Akani Musa Matsimbi.

The threat against Matsimbi became a reality on 26 October when the policeman was assaulted.

Ntuli and Msiza were released on R10 000 bail last Thursday.

Segone's bail application was filed by his lawyer, Peter Romano.

During the bail application, State advocate Robert Molokoane said they were opposing bail as it was believed Segone was likely to interfere with witnesses.

He said, while the court was in session on 4 November, two of Segone's "henchmen" went to the home of one of the complainants in the case.

Told complainant to drop charges

When they did not find him at home, they allegedly left a note in which they told the complainant to drop the charges against Segone.

Ntuli and Msiza's case was postponed to 4 December.

The police are still looking for four more suspects, who apparently fled when they heard the police were looking for them.

Magistrate Manesa Zondo granted Segone R50 000 bail on Wednesday, with strict bail conditions.

It includes reporting to police three times a week and handing in his firearms and passport.

He was also forbidden from entering the local police station or the courthouse, unless it was for a case he is attending.

His case was postponed until 4 January 2021 for further investigation.

Shortly after he paid bail, he addressed a crowd of about 150 supporters in front of the courthouse.

Very few supporters wore masks, and no physical distancing was adhered to.

