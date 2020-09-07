8m ago

Mpumalanga store staff allegedly use metal pipe to kill man for insulting colleague

Riaan Grobler
Three Mpumalanga men were arrested for alleged assault and murder.
iStock

The manager at a Mpumalanga chain store as well as his assistant and a security guard will appear in the Carolina Magistrate's Court on Monday after they allegedly used a metal pipe to severely assault two men to punish them for insulting their colleague.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the three men were arrested on 4 September, following a police investigation into the incident on 14 August.

READ | Man beaten to death in alleged mob justice killing, 3 arrested

The three allegedly came upon the two men, aged 22 and 35, while driving.

They allegedly forced the pair into their vehicle and took them to a storeroom where they assaulted them, Hlathi said in a statement.

The matter was reported to the police and the men were taken to hospital for treatment for their serious injuries.

One of them gave police a statement and a case was opened, but he later succumbed to his injuries. The other man survived.

Read more on:
policempumalangacrime
