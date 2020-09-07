Mpumalanga store staff allegedly use metal pipe to kill man for insulting colleague

The manager at a Mpumalanga chain store as well as his assistant and a security guard will appear in the Carolina Magistrate's Court on Monday after they allegedly used a metal pipe to severely assault two men to punish them for insulting their colleague.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the three men were arrested on 4 September, following a police investigation into the incident on 14 August.

The three allegedly came upon the two men, aged 22 and 35, while driving.

They allegedly forced the pair into their vehicle and took them to a storeroom where they assaulted them, Hlathi said in a statement.

The matter was reported to the police and the men were taken to hospital for treatment for their serious injuries.

One of them gave police a statement and a case was opened, but he later succumbed to his injuries. The other man survived.

