1h ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga teacher, 34, arrested for allegedly kicking and beating mother of his child

Alex Mitchley
SAPS
SAPS
PHOTO: Jonathan Burton
  • The man is a high school teacher in Kwamhlanga, Mpumalanga.
  • He allegedly assaulted the mother of his child by kicking her and beating her with a wooden pole.
  • He has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault.

A 34-year-old man, who allegedly assaulted the mother of his child by kicking her and beating her with a pole, has been arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that, on Thursday, the victim went with her sister to the man's house to fetch her four-year-old daughter.

"An argument broke out between the two, whereupon the suspect outrageously assaulted her with a wooden pole and other means. During the fuss, the sister of the victim as well as her child also sustained injuries, hence the three counts," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

"Police were notified about the incident and the suspect was immediately arrested."

A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Thomas Jabu Manana, who is a high school teacher in Kwamhlanga, Mpumalanga, appeared in the Kwamhlanga Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The matter has been postponed.

'Worrying phenomenon'

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma said he was deeply distraught by the incident, as it only adds to the already intolerable increase in gender-based violence (GBV) acts.

"As police, we will not hesitate to lock suspects up who are exasperating [sic] acts of GBV. I wonder what is going on in the mind of a man who intentionally picks up a wooden pole, [and] assaults a defenceless and vulnerable woman with it," Zuma said.

"I am delighted, though, that he has been arrested and we will await with bated breath for the court to deal with this matter, so as for the victims to find closure."

Zuma further expressed concerns that the incident unfolded in front of a minor, who was also injured during the commotion.

"It is deeply regrettable that children are often exposed to a wave of violence perpetuated by their own parents, whom they are looking up to as their moral compass and I have no doubt in my mind that this will have a dire impact on their lives.

"I am afraid they might inherit the same violent nature as a way out in resolving confrontational situations in their own families and this is a worrying phenomenon."

Related Links
3 GBV bills to be introduced to Parliament by August
Gender-based violence: MPs question Parliament's role
Mpumalanga security guard regarded as a 'father figure' appears in court for child rape
Read more on:
mbombelachild abusegender based violencecourtsdomestic violencecrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3797 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 3446 votes
No I don't
49% - 6872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun 2020

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.14
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.20)
Gold
1774.74
(+0.03)
Silver
18.05
(+0.01)
Platinum
808.00
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
42.78
(-0.79)
Palladium
1914.01
(+0.62)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo