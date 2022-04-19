Mpumalanga toddler witnesses dad stabbed to death, allegedly by his mother

Mpumalanga woman was arrested and charged for murdering her companion in front of their two-year-old son.

The 53-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and died in hospital.

The woman will appear in court on Tuesday.

A two-year-old Mpumalanga boy allegedly witnessed his mother stab his father in front of him.

The 53-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his 46-year-old partner in Ekulindeni on Saturday evening.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident was a result of a violent altercation between the couple.

On Saturday evening, the couple and were drinking in their apartment with the victim's friend, while their two-year-old son was playing nearby, Mohlala said.

"A heated argument broke out between the pair. The victim's friend tried to intervene, but failed.

"That's when the scuffle turned violent, which resulted in the man being allegedly stabbed on his shoulder by the woman."

Mohlala said the two-year-old witnessed the stabbing.

The man was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The woman was arrested and charged with murder, said Mohlala.

She was expected to appear in court on Tuesday and her relatives have since taken the child into their care.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged couples to refrain from choosing violence whenever they are faced with "challenges", but rather to resolve matters in a civil manner.

"Violence has never brought solutions to any crisis, but it always brings calamity... [and people should] seek available alternatives such as social workers, spiritual fraternity and traditional leaders to help them resolve disputes," said Manamela.