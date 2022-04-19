26m ago

add bookmark

Mpumalanga toddler witnesses dad stabbed to death, allegedly by his mother

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was allegedly stabbed by his wife.
A man was allegedly stabbed by his wife.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • Mpumalanga woman was arrested and charged for murdering her companion in front of their two-year-old son.
  • The 53-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and died in hospital.
  • The woman will appear in court on Tuesday.

A two-year-old Mpumalanga boy allegedly witnessed his mother stab his father in front of him.

The 53-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his 46-year-old partner in Ekulindeni on Saturday evening.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident was a result of a violent altercation between the couple.

On Saturday evening, the couple and were drinking in their apartment with the victim's friend, while their two-year-old son was playing nearby, Mohlala said.

"A heated argument broke out between the pair. The victim's friend tried to intervene, but failed.

"That's when the scuffle turned violent, which resulted in the man being allegedly stabbed on his shoulder by the woman."

READ | GBV activists go door-to-door in Orange Farm to encourage survivors to seek help

Mohlala said the two-year-old witnessed the stabbing.

The man was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The woman was arrested and charged with murder, said Mohlala.

She was expected to appear in court on Tuesday and her relatives have since taken the child into their care.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged couples to refrain from choosing violence whenever they are faced with "challenges", but rather to resolve matters in a civil manner.

"Violence has never brought solutions to any crisis, but it always brings calamity... [and people should] seek available alternatives such as social workers, spiritual fraternity and traditional leaders to help them resolve disputes," said Manamela.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7280 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.88
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.07
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,963.22
-0.8%
Silver
25.46
-1.6%
Palladium
2,364.33
-3.4%
Platinum
1,005.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
113.16
+1.3%
Top 40
66,845
+0.6%
All Share
73,828
+0.6%
Resource 10
83,296
+1.1%
Industrial 25
78,690
+0.0%
Financial 15
16,602
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

6h ago

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo