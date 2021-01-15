44m ago

Mpumalanga traffic cop scandal: Premier says appointment process was 'procedurally and fatally flawed'

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent
Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.
  • The Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department has opened a criminal case after it scrapped the appointment of learner traffic officials.
  • Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said the appointment process was "procedurally and fatally flawed".
  • Independent recruitment specialists have been appointed.

A police case has been opened into the recent appointment of 1 700 learner traffic officials by the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department.

This follows a shock decision on Wednesday by Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane to declare these appointments null and void after it was discovered the process was allegedly riddled with corruption and nepotism.

The learner appointments were part of the 2021 intake for the Mpumalanga traffic college.

READ | Mpumalanga traffic cop scandal – it’s who you know

The decision to stop the appointments was taken after Mtshweni-Tsipane had an urgent meeting with Pat Ngomani, the MEC for the department as well as his senior management.

"I was disappointed to learn in the meeting that proper due diligence had not been done by the department in relation to some of the material requirements that had to be met by prospective applicants," she said in an statement.

"With this in mind, and considering that the 2021 intake of students was a disproportional reflection of the geographic make-up of Mpumalanga, I have come to the conclusion that the process undertaken by the department was procedurally and fatally flawed.

"Independent recruitment specialists have now been appointed to oversee and verify the applications of all 32 000 people who previously applied for the 1 700 posts.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said an urgent investigation into the matter has been launched.

"At this stage, we can't elaborate on the actions taken by the department, but I can confirm steps will be taken against persons who we find was involved with the manipulation of the appointment process."

He also confirmed that a criminal case was registered with the police.

