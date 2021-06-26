Mpumalanga trio arrested for alleged fraud worth millions released on R10 000 bail each

Two men and a woman who were arrested for fraud to the tune of more than R2 million as well as for theft and corruption have been released on R10 000 bail each.

It is alleged that in 2018, Roland Smit, 46, and Micheal Harris, 38, were employed as managers at Crown National food distributors in Nelspruit, where they outsourced transportation, against company policy, to other transport companies, according to the Hawks.

"These transport companies were allegedly paid from Crown National's account," Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

She added it was also reported the duo transferred the money into their personal bank accounts, causing Crown National to lose R 2 289 608.

Smit's wife, Alice Smit, 40, was the administrator on behalf of these companies and also allegedly received money which was deposited into her personal bank account.

On Friday, the trio appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption, theft and fraud.

Sekgotodi said they were released on R10 000 bail each with stringent conditions that include attending all court proceedings until the case was finalised and to not interfere with the investigation and witnesses.

The case was postponed to 20 August 2021 for further investigation.