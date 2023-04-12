Mpumalanga woman, 23, charged with attempted murder for allegedly dumping newborn son in pit toilet

A 23-year-old Mpumalanga woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder for dumping her newborn son in a pit toilet.

The incident happened in Matangeleni Trust where she was visiting a friend.

She left to use the toilet at midnight when her child was born. She dumped him in the toilet.

A Mpumalanga woman was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of her newborn child.



She allegedly threw her son in a pit toilet between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened around midnight in Matangaleni Trust, near Mkhuhlu.

He said the woman had visited a friend and left for the bathroom. While at the toilet, she gave birth and allegedly dumped the baby in the pit toilet.

Mohlala said:

On that fateful night, a few minutes before midnight, the woman responded to the call of nature, and that was when the baby boy was born. Thereafter, she allegedly tried to conceal the baby's birth by throwing him in the pit toilet.

The woman's friend alerted the authorities and emergency services, who responded to the incident. The woman and her child were hospitalised.

The young woman is under police guard.

She will appear in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court soon.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged residents to seek psychosocial services when dealing with stressful life events.



