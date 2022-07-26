Mpumalanga woman jailed for 10 years after stealing millions from employer for almost two decades

A Mpumalanga woman, who stole money from her employer between 1998 and 2017, was sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to 867 counts of theft.

Using fictitious or existing information for creditors, former debtors and creditors clerk Linda Ebersohn, 59, made several payments to her personal bank account, causing her employer to lose R13 million, according to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

She then transferred the money to the bank accounts of her husband and two children, Sekgotodi added.

Sekgotodi said:

The matter was reported to the Hawks' Middelburg-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation [team] for further investigation. The investigation was completed and the accused was linked to the crime. She was arrested on 27 November 2018 and appeared in court the following day.

"Her family members were also arrested and charged," Sekgotodi added.



Ebersohn pleaded guilty in the Middelburg Regional Court on Friday and the court sentenced her to 15 years in prison of which five years were suspended for five years. The charges against her husband and children were withdrawn.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Provincial Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena praised the investigating officer and prosecution, and said the sentence should be a lesson to others that wrongful deeds will catch up with them.



