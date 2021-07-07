1h ago

add bookmark

'Mr Zuma looks healthy' - State Capture Inquiry questions his ill-health claims, blasts 'falsehoods'

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma is escorted by members of the ANC, MKMVA and Amabutho at his Nkandla residence on 3 July 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Former president Jacob Zuma is escorted by members of the ANC, MKMVA and Amabutho at his Nkandla residence on 3 July 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mlungisi Louw, Gallo Images, Volksblad
  • Jacob Zuma wants the Constitutional Court to rescind its contempt of court ruling against him for defying orders to appear before the State Capture Inquiry. 
  • In papers filed with the apex court, the inquiry says Zuma's bid to challenge the judgment is defined by blatant dishonesty and misrepresentation.
  • In the absence of further directions from the Constitutional Court, the police have until midnight on Wednesday to arrest Zuma or face their own contempt charge.

The State Capture Inquiry has blasted Jacob Zuma’s bid to rescind the damning contempt of court ruling against him as "riddled with falsehoods, factual misrepresentations and distortions of the law".  

"It is clear that Mr Zuma has distorted the evidence. He has misrepresented the facts, he has omitted details. He has told falsehoods to this Court," inquiry secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala states in papers filed at the Constitutional Court late on Tuesday night. 

READ | Zuma made his prison bed and must now lie in it, lawyer says

Mosala has also questioned Zuma’s claims that his health is "unstable" and his insistence that being sent to jail would be a "death sentence" for him. 

"Mr Zuma looks healthy," he stated, after pointing out that the former president had produced no evidence to substantiate his claims of poor health.

He added:

He addresses crowds of his supporters when he has been to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg for his corruption case. This past weekend, he was shown on television leading a large crowd of 'amabutho' in Nkandla. He also addressed a large crowd in Nkandla during this past weekend. Despite the grave situation of Covid-19, he did not wear a mask in public.


He added that Zuma could raise his alleged health concerns with the Department of Correctional Services as a basis for release on medical parole. But, he stressed, these claims were not a basis for the Constitutional Court to reverse its contempt ruling against Zuma – or alter his sentence.

DEVELOPING | Zuma arrest: Bheki Cele, police delegation ‘to visit Nkandla today’

Mosala was responding to Zuma's attempt to rescind the apex court's ruling that he was guilty of contempt for defying its orders that he must appear before the State Capture Inquiry and answer questions that did not implicate him in specific crimes.

Admonishment

The court's majority further admonished Zuma for launching a series of unsubstantiated attacks on its judges and the judiciary as a whole, and sentenced the former head of state to 15 months behind bars. 

After refusing the court's invitation to address it on what possible sanction he believed he should face, and insisting that he was "ready" to become a "prisoner of the Constitutional Court", Zuma now claims he is being unfairly subjected to "detention without trial" – a reference to the apartheid regime's State of Emergency policy of indefinitely detaining activists. 

Mosala says this claim is a "deliberate distortion of the facts and the law". 

"The fact of the matter is that Mr Zuma's incarceration as punishment for contempt is part and parcel of South Africa’s common law, which has been held to be consistent with the Constitution," he states.

"If Mr Zuma had wished to urge this Honourable Court not to deal with the matter without a criminal trial, he should have participated in the proceedings and should have made that submission in the Court. He elected not to do so. He cannot complain now."

NKANDLA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 04: Former President
Former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma's bid to rescind the Constitutional Court's ruling against him will be heard on Monday next week.

On Tuesday, the former president tried to urgently stay the court's order that, should he not hand himself over to authorities, police must arrest him and ensure that he is jailed by midnight on Wednesday. 

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg will hand down its judgment on that application on Friday – meaning that, barring an application by Zuma or the police to vary or extend the Constitutional Court's committal orders, he must be imprisoned by midnight on Wednesday. 

In the meantime, the inquiry is adamant that Zuma has no hope of persuading the Constitutional Court to backtrack on its contempt ruling against him, as he has failed to show that the decision was granted without his knowledge and without him being offered an opportunity to participate in the proceedings against him.  

"He [Zuma] was not a bewildered litigant, but a former president with access to legal representatives, including two Senior Counsel," Mosala states, before slamming Zuma for trying to blame his non-involvement in the inquiry's litigation against him on his previous legal team. 

In court papers, Zuma has sought to downplay any suggestion that he acted in wilful defiance of the commission and the Constitutional Court – and claimed, for the first time, that he did not deliberately walk out of the inquiry after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo refused to recuse himself as the commission's chairperson. 

Zuma now alleges that he left to take his medication and intended to return to the commission the following day - a claim that Mosala has condemned as a "bald-faced lie". 

Prior to walking out of the commission, Mosala points out, Zuma's then advocate Muzi Sikhakhane made it clear that the former president and his lawyers would be "excusing themselves".  

"They did not ask for permission. No permission was granted."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumaraymond zondoitumeleng mosalagautengstate capture inquirycourts
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think Jacob Zuma will go to prison?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the law is clear
46% - 946 votes
No, his appeals will be successful
14% - 283 votes
Maybe, but not anytime soon
40% - 832 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.30
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.78
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,806.96
+0.6%
Silver
26.39
+0.9%
Palladium
2,842.39
+1.7%
Platinum
1,100.25
+0.5%
Brent Crude
74.53
-3.4%
Top 40
60,520
+1.3%
All Share
66,600
+1.1%
Resource 10
65,622
+2.1%
Industrial 25
85,780
+0.8%
Financial 15
13,132
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

2h ago

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

6h ago

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo