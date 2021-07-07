'Mr Zuma looks healthy' - State Capture Inquiry questions his ill-health claims, blasts 'falsehoods'

Jacob Zuma wants the Constitutional Court to rescind its contempt of court ruling against him for defying orders to appear before the State Capture Inquiry.

In papers filed with the apex court, the inquiry says Zuma's bid to challenge the judgment is defined by blatant dishonesty and misrepresentation.

In the absence of further directions from the Constitutional Court, the police have until midnight on Wednesday to arrest Zuma or face their own contempt charge.

The State Capture Inquiry has blasted Jacob Zuma’s bid to rescind the damning contempt of court ruling against him as "riddled with falsehoods, factual misrepresentations and distortions of the law".

"It is clear that Mr Zuma has distorted the evidence. He has misrepresented the facts, he has omitted details. He has told falsehoods to this Court," inquiry secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala states in papers filed at the Constitutional Court late on Tuesday night.

READ | Zuma made his prison bed and must now lie in it, lawyer says

Mosala has also questioned Zuma’s claims that his health is "unstable" and his insistence that being sent to jail would be a "death sentence" for him.

"Mr Zuma looks healthy," he stated, after pointing out that the former president had produced no evidence to substantiate his claims of poor health.

He added:

He addresses crowds of his supporters when he has been to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg for his corruption case. This past weekend, he was shown on television leading a large crowd of 'amabutho' in Nkandla. He also addressed a large crowd in Nkandla during this past weekend. Despite the grave situation of Covid-19, he did not wear a mask in public.





He added that Zuma could raise his alleged health concerns with the Department of Correctional Services as a basis for release on medical parole. But, he stressed, these claims were not a basis for the Constitutional Court to reverse its contempt ruling against Zuma – or alter his sentence.

DEVELOPING | Zuma arrest: Bheki Cele, police delegation ‘to visit Nkandla today’

Mosala was responding to Zuma's attempt to rescind the apex court's ruling that he was guilty of contempt for defying its orders that he must appear before the State Capture Inquiry and answer questions that did not implicate him in specific crimes.

Admonishment

The court's majority further admonished Zuma for launching a series of unsubstantiated attacks on its judges and the judiciary as a whole, and sentenced the former head of state to 15 months behind bars.

After refusing the court's invitation to address it on what possible sanction he believed he should face, and insisting that he was "ready" to become a "prisoner of the Constitutional Court", Zuma now claims he is being unfairly subjected to "detention without trial" – a reference to the apartheid regime's State of Emergency policy of indefinitely detaining activists.

Mosala says this claim is a "deliberate distortion of the facts and the law".

"The fact of the matter is that Mr Zuma's incarceration as punishment for contempt is part and parcel of South Africa’s common law, which has been held to be consistent with the Constitution," he states.

"If Mr Zuma had wished to urge this Honourable Court not to deal with the matter without a criminal trial, he should have participated in the proceedings and should have made that submission in the Court. He elected not to do so. He cannot complain now."

Gallo Images (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

Zuma's bid to rescind the Constitutional Court's ruling against him will be heard on Monday next week.

On Tuesday, the former president tried to urgently stay the court's order that, should he not hand himself over to authorities, police must arrest him and ensure that he is jailed by midnight on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg will hand down its judgment on that application on Friday – meaning that, barring an application by Zuma or the police to vary or extend the Constitutional Court's committal orders, he must be imprisoned by midnight on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the inquiry is adamant that Zuma has no hope of persuading the Constitutional Court to backtrack on its contempt ruling against him, as he has failed to show that the decision was granted without his knowledge and without him being offered an opportunity to participate in the proceedings against him.

"He [Zuma] was not a bewildered litigant, but a former president with access to legal representatives, including two Senior Counsel," Mosala states, before slamming Zuma for trying to blame his non-involvement in the inquiry's litigation against him on his previous legal team.

In court papers, Zuma has sought to downplay any suggestion that he acted in wilful defiance of the commission and the Constitutional Court – and claimed, for the first time, that he did not deliberately walk out of the inquiry after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo refused to recuse himself as the commission's chairperson.

Zuma now alleges that he left to take his medication and intended to return to the commission the following day - a claim that Mosala has condemned as a "bald-faced lie".

Prior to walking out of the commission, Mosala points out, Zuma's then advocate Muzi Sikhakhane made it clear that the former president and his lawyers would be "excusing themselves".

"They did not ask for permission. No permission was granted."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.