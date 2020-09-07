17m ago

Msimanga vs Lorimer - DA Gauteng releases names of candidates for provincial leader

Tshidi Madia
(Gallo Images)
(Gallo Images)
  • The DA in Gauteng has released candidates names who have been nominated for leadership positions.
  • This will see former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga go up against MP James Lorimer for provincial chairperson.
  • Msimanga is currently the acting chairperson, following former leader John Moodey’s resignation last week.

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is in the running to replace former Gauteng leader and party member John Moodey.

He will be going up against member of Parliament James Lorimer, who also serves as the spokesperson of environment, forestry and fisheries.

A circular, which News24 has seen, from the party’s presiding officers Greg Krumbock and Annelie Lotriet informed members of the candidates vying to lead the province into the upcoming local government elections.

Nominations were closed on Friday.

Member of the Gauteng legislature and transport MEC Fred Nel, who has been in the party for several years and served as a councillor will go head-to-head with Ekurhuleni chairperson Selby Thekiso, who is also a councillor in the city, for the position of provincial chairperson. 

The DA will hold an elective conference on September 26, ahead of the party’s much anticipated elective conference in October.

Inspected 

Some have expressed a lack of interested in the upcoming internal polls to News24, with at least two party members claiming the upcoming contest could be staged.

“The nominations were inspected, and the candidates were found to be validly nominated and in good financial standing as prescribed in the Federal Constitution and related regulations,” said the two presiding officers in the letter.

The DA just emerged from what many of its own leaders have described as a successful inaugural policy conference, amid numerous scandals as well as claims of a purge taking place against some provincial leaders.

Just last week Moodey stepped down citing numerous reasons, including black leaders being targeted, he said he could no longer defend the party’s positions.

The DA hit back at Moodey claiming he had distanced himself from serious charges that he was facing linked to an attempt to frame Mike Waters in a sex for jobs scandals.

Five other party members have been nominated for the position of deputy federal chairperson including; MP Michele Clarke, Malcom Maifala, Bongani Nkomo, Midvaal council speaker Freddie Peters, and Peter Sutton.

