Mthatha grant beneficiaries pay up to R100 of their R350 to jump the queue

People pay between R50 and R100 to be at the front of the queue to collect their Covid-19 R350 grants at Mthatha’s main post office.
Photo: Mkhuseli Sizani
  • At Mthatha's main post office, self-appointed "marshals" are charging people R50 to R100 to be in the front of the queue.
  • Those who refuse to pay say they are threatened and have to move to the back of the queue.
  • The "marshals" say they provide a helpful service and need to feed their families.

People going to the main post office in Mthatha to collect their "Covid" Social Relief for Distress (SRD) grants pay between R50 and R100 of their R350 grant to jump to the front of the queue.

Grant beneficiaries say security guards and a group of self-appointed residents calling themselves the R350 queue marshals sell the first 100 spaces to latecomers. People in the queue who object are threatened with sjamboks and knobkerries.

The two nearest post offices, BT Ngebs and Mthatha Northcrest, only serve 80 people a day and do not have "marshals".

READ | 'If we have to sleep here we will' - scores of beneficiaries in Pietermaritzburg queue to renew grants

On three separate days GroundUp found snaking queues right around the main post office. Most beneficiaries at the front had paid to be there. The marshals wait opposite the main door to collect their share of the R350 grant. Those who refused to buy space, like Siyamcela Honono from Sibangweni, said they were threatened.

On Friday last week, Honono arrived at 05:00 and waited behind more than 200 people, many of whom had paid.

He said every cent of his grant meant a lot to him.

He said:

If the other two post offices were serving more people a day, we would not be paying these bribes.

Micco Lutshiti from Ngangelizwe said: "I arrived here at 06:00, and about 150 spaces were sold ahead of me."

According to him, a "marshal" will simply tell a person that "he has 15 or 20 spaces in front of you that are reserved for his clients, and nobody argues with them".

Mongezi Mayo, chairperson of the R350 queue "marshals", said: "We have been marshalling the queue ever since these grants were introduced.

"We were assisting the police and soldiers to enforce social distance. At that time, we used to sleep here because we were competing with amapara [drug users] who were also selling the space for R50.

"But later we realised that the beneficiaries were being robbed by amapara after collecting their grants. Then we decided to group ourselves and become the queue marshals in order to make a living and protect the people from amapara. In total, we are 25, including eight women.

Mayo added:

We are not forcing anyone to pay the money. But we are creating jobs for ourselves.


Alfred Hlezeni from Mqanduli said: "Beneficiaries pass our numbers to one another, especially those who live too far from Mthatha. I even provide them with accommodation and food if they arrive too late and can't be helped by the post office. But I only charge them R50 for a space. Those whose grants have not been processed, we even help them with taxi fare, and we don't charge them if their money is not available."

According to Nomawethu Siba, she takes home between R150 and R200 a day.

"Each member of our group is not allowed to sell more than four spaces a day," she said.

Johan Kruger, national spokesperson for the South African Post Office, said the number of beneficiaries served depended on the number of tellers and the funds available. Also, some shopping mall managers restricted how many people may queue.

"The Post Office does not have control over the actions of members of the public outside our premises, and we advise our customers not to pay a bribe," he said.

He said people should report such activities to the police.

Originally published on GroundUp.

