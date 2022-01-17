Mthokozisi Ntumba: 'According to me, he was shot' – witness tells the court

A witness in the trial of four police officers believes Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot, but cannot point to who did it.

The trial began on Monday.

Ntumba was shot last year, allegedly by four police officers during student protests.

A witness in the trial of four police officers, who are accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba, told the court the deceased "was shot".



Lerato Mokoena was the first witness called to the stand on Monday in the trial of Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51.

They are facing one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

"I did not see how he was injured. I just heard gunshots. According to me, he was shot," Mokoena testified at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg.

On 10 March 2021, Ntumba had just left a consultation with his doctor in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, when he was shot, allegedly by police who were chasing after protesting students. He still had medication in one hand at the time.

Mokoena, who works at the Myclinic Healthcare Centre which Ntumba visited on that fateful day, told the court the deceased had consulted with the doctor and left the centre.

Upon his departure, Mokoena said she heard gunshots and saw a "big police van" outside. That, to her, indicated that the police were the ones shooting.

"I ran to the deceased, took everything of importance that was lying on the ground. I asked security to keep an eye on him, so that nobody could touch him.



"I ran back to my workplace and called the doctor. The doctor ran out [and] left me inside to call the paramedics," she stated.

When probed by the State on her observation of Ntumba when he was lying on the ground, she said: "His specs were broken, I took his cap, his phone and tablets, including the keys of the vehicle."



She said he had blood around the eye as well as bloodstains on the left upper side of his chest.

At that stage, she added, the police vehicle had driven away.

Mokoena testified she was of the view that Ntumba was struck at the time she heard the gunshots.

However, she could not say who did it as the police officers "were wearing uniforms and had masks on".

The trial continues on Tuesday. All the accused are out on bail.