Mthokozisi Ntumba: City of Tshwane remembers ‘dedicated, passionate’ town planner

Sesona Ngqakamba
Mthokozisi Ntumba. (Supplied)
  • The City of Tshwane's Department of Housing and Human Settlements held a memorial service for slain Mthokozisi Ntumba in Pretoria on Wednesday. 
  • Speakers described him as a hardworking and rare breed of a town planner.
  • Ntumba was shot dead, allegedly by police officers, last week after leaving a clinic during student protests in Braamfontein.

The City of Tshwane remembered its slain town planner, Mthokozisi Ntumba, on Wednesday.

Ntumba, 35, was shot dead, allegedly by the police, during a student protest in Braamfontein last week. 

Wits University students were protesting over non-registration when Ntumba, who had just left a clinic in the vicinity after a consultation, was shot on the pavement.

His memorial, which was streamed by various broadcast channels, was attended by his family, colleagues and City officials, including council speaker Katlego Rachel Mathebe.

Housing and Human Settlements MMC Mpho Mehlape-Zimu said the City and department had lost a servant in Ntumba. 

His colleagues were clad in T-shirts with his photo on them. 

Mehlape-Zimu added when the news of Ntumba's death surfaced, she saw pain in the eyes of staff members. 

"No political schooling could prepare any leader on how to ease that pain. Despite my belief, I started asking God: 'Why?' Why did a man who lived well and served with love, deserve such a tragic death? I was reminded that our plans are not his [God] plans." 

She said Ntumba's death should be a reminder to people to appreciate one another because tomorrow is not guaranteed. 

His colleagues described him not only as a workmate, but also a dear friend, saying he was dedicated to all tasks he was given, adding value to the team and a wingman. 

Ntumba was described as a listener who was always there to offer support to those who needed it. 

The 35-year-old was also passionate about education. 

Human settlements group head Nonto Memela said the entire office was in deep sorrow, more so that his life was allegedly lost at the hands of those who were supposed to protect him.

"A wife has lost a life partner, a husband, someone to share a life with and create memories [with] …

"The town planning fraternity has lost a bright and progressive young town planner, who still had so much to contribute and offer. Many have lost a friend and a dependable colleague.

Memela added: 

I do need to say that it is with sense of relief [that] we got to learn about the swift response taken by the IPID in dealing with those alleged to have been responsible for the loss of Mtho's life.

She said they hoped justice would prevail.

News24 reported that Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The four officers face charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ntumba's younger brother, Sanele, thanked everyone who supported him throughout his journey at home. 

He added his brother was also passionate about education and encouraged them to study further.

Sanele said his brother adored his wife and children, adding it was painful for the entire family that he had to leave them in the manner he did. 

"May he rest in peace wherever he is. We will take over where he left. It will be tough without him," he said, teary eyed.

Read more on:
