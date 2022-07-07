44m ago

add bookmark

Mthokozisi Ntumba: Court acquits cops accused of his murder, family institutes R56m civil suit

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mthokozisi Ntumba. (Supplied)
Mthokozisi Ntumba. (Supplied)
  • Four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba were acquitted on all counts this week. 
  • The court said there was no credible evidence to convict them.  
  • Ntumba's family was disappointed, but said they would be successful in the civil case against Bheki Cele. 

The family of Mthokozisi Ntumba were "disappointed" that his alleged killers were found not guilty this week.

They will, however, be continuing a civil suit against Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The family believes that, despite the not guilty verdict, police officers were still responsible for the 35-year-old man's murder.  

On Tuesday, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled there was no credible evidence to convict the four police officers accused of killing Ntumba. They were discharged on all counts.  

The ruling came after the men brought an application for a discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Ntumba was killed in Braamfontein during student protests over historical debt. He had just left a doctor's consultation at a clinic when he was shot dead.

Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, who formed part of police officers deployed to the scene that day, were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. The State alleged that three students, who were waiting outside the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology College, were also shot and injured on that day.

READ | Cops accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba amid student protest want case thrown out

Speaking to News24, the Ntumba family's legal representative, Rupert Candy, said: "Our client is obviously disappointed."

Candy said the not guilty verdict had "no bearing, in our view, on the prospects of success in the civil case". "There is no doubt the police caused the death of Mthokozisi, so it is a wrongful death." The family were reportedly suing for more than R56 million. He said the civil matter was in the pre-trial stage.

He added that the minister had filed a plea in which he denied everything, without putting up a version.  On Tuesday, during a lengthy judgment, Acting Judge Mawabo Malangeni said that, in the video footage presented to the court, the identity of the officials was unknown as they were wearing masks and were in police uniforms.

He said that, when the footage was played, no one had identified the accused, adding that the court could also not see any of the officials firing the shots. "In these proceedings, there is no direct evidence in the form of eyewitness or witnesses; I mean to say that there is no person to say he or she saw the accused persons or any of them committing the offences in question," the judge said. 

"The State's case is premised on circumstantial evidence, being the video footage." Malangeni said there had been 21 police officials on duty that day, and there was no evidence that the accused were given different ammunition and firearms.

The firearms used on that day were shotguns with rubber bullets, he said.

He said ballistic analyses of the firearms should not have been confined to the accused, but to all 21 officers.

He also questioned why the National Prosecuting Authority only charged four people because there had been more officers at the scene.

"On the evidence presented by the State in its entirety, there is no credible evidence upon which this court, acting carefully, may convict.

"Fortunately, courts do not base their decisions on public opinions and/or media reports, but on what has been presented before them."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mthokozisi ntumbabheki celegautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 3786 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 704 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.75
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.11
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,741.04
+0.1%
Silver
19.26
+0.3%
Palladium
2,004.50
+4.2%
Platinum
878.50
+2.3%
Brent Crude
100.69
-2.1%
Top 40
61,771
+3.5%
All Share
67,909
+3.3%
Resource 10
63,631
+5.2%
Industrial 25
83,690
+2.8%
Financial 15
14,757
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo