Mthokozisi Ntumba: Court hears that other students were allegedly shot by police on fateful day

The trial of four cops accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba continues.

A witness testified that other students were also shot.

Ntumba died after he was shot, allegedly by police in March last year.

A security guard working at an institution next to the MyClinic in Braamfontein, where Mthokozisi Ntumba died in March last year, told the court that other students were shot, allegedly by police, on that fateful day.

The State called its third witness, Mfuniseni Hlela, to testify about the events of 10 March 2021.

That was the day Ntumba lost his life after he was shot, allegedly by police, who were dispersing Wits students protesting against non-registration due to historical debt. Ntumba had just left a consultation at the clinic next to the institution - it is not affiliated with Wits - when he was shot and killed, allegedly by four police officers.

The officers are currently standing trial in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg. Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, face one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The security guard testified that, when the incident occurred, he was inside the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology College building, and he went to the main gate to prevent children from leaving the school.

"I saw a man on the ground and blood on him. I cannot say how he got injured. I was inside, and I only saw him when he was lying down," the witness explained.

He added that, during the commotion, two students - a man and a woman - came to show him the injuries they had sustained after being shot.

"The students said they were shot by the police. One was a lady, and she pointed to her rear, that she had injuries there. It was not shown to me what kind of an injury she sustained as she was a lady," the witness testified.

He said there was no student from Wits outside the building.

News24 previously reported that, according to the indictment, the State alleges that three students, who were waiting outside the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology College, were shot and injured that day. These are the attempted murder charges faced by the accused.

The witness will continue with cross-examination on Thursday.

