1h ago

add bookmark

Mthokozisi Ntumba: Court hears that other students were allegedly shot by police on fateful day

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The accused in the Mthokozisi Ntumba case.
The accused in the Mthokozisi Ntumba case.
PHOTO: Kayleen Morgan/News24
  • The trial of four cops accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba continues.
  • A witness testified that other students were also shot.
  • Ntumba died after he was shot, allegedly by police in March last year.

A security guard working at an institution next to the MyClinic in Braamfontein, where Mthokozisi Ntumba died in March last year, told the court that other students were shot, allegedly by police, on that fateful day.

The State called its third witness, Mfuniseni Hlela, to testify about the events of 10 March 2021.

That was the day Ntumba lost his life after he was shot, allegedly by police, who were dispersing Wits students protesting against non-registration due to historical debt. Ntumba had just left a consultation at the clinic next to the institution - it is not affiliated with Wits - when he was shot and killed, allegedly by four police officers.

The officers are currently standing trial in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg. Tshephisho Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, face one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

READ | Doctor testifies about Mthokozisi Ntumba's moments before and after he was shot during student protest

The security guard testified that, when the incident occurred, he was inside the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology College building, and he went to the main gate to prevent children from leaving the school.

"I saw a man on the ground and blood on him. I cannot say how he got injured. I was inside, and I only saw him when he was lying down," the witness explained.

He added that, during the commotion, two students - a man and a woman - came to show him the injuries they had sustained after being shot.

"The students said they were shot by the police. One was a lady, and she pointed to her rear, that she had injuries there. It was not shown to me what kind of an injury she sustained as she was a lady," the witness testified.

He said there was no student from Wits outside the building.

ALSO READ | Mthokozisi Ntumba murder: State alleges accused also shot and injured 3 students

News24 previously reported that, according to the indictment, the State alleges that three students, who were waiting outside the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology College, were shot and injured that day. These are the attempted murder charges faced by the accused.

The witness will continue with cross-examination on Thursday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mthokozisi ntumbagautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.48
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.02
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Gold
1,815.06
-0.2%
Silver
23.48
+2.0%
Palladium
1,911.50
+1.8%
Platinum
987.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
86.48
+0.5%
Top 40
68,282
-0.9%
All Share
74,956
-0.8%
Resource 10
74,510
-0.3%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,338
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo